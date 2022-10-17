Read full article on original website
Related
Robbie Coltrane Cause Of Death Revealed A Week After The Loss Of ‘Harry Potter’ Star
Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 following multiple organ failure, according to multiple UK reports. The death certificate of the Harry Potter star also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the fantasy films, had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint “Heartbroken,” Remembers Robbie Coltrane The Harry Potter universe mourned the loss of Coltrane and his film costars paid tribute to the late actor with personal messages. “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars...
Gamespot
Black Adam Ending Explained By Dwayne Johnson
Black Adam has arrived in theaters, introducing a new and all-powerful hero to the DC Extended Universe. The movie gives us not only Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), but the Justice Society--a group of heroes that predates the Justice League. Of course, the film also packs in plenty of surprises, including a post-credits scene you absolutely do not want to miss.
Gamespot
Tom Hanks Is A Real Jerk In Trailer For A Man Called Otto
Sony Pictures has dropped the first trailer for A Man Called Otto, in which Tom Hanks plays a cranky old jerk in a setup that reminds us of the Clint Eastwood movie Gran Torino. A Man Called Otto is based on Swedish novel A Man Called Ove and is the...
Gamespot
Joker 2 Adds Star From HBO's Industry In A "Big Role" - Report
The upcoming sequel to Joker, Joker: Folie a Deux, continues to add to its cast. The latest actor to sign on is Harry Lawtey, who stars on HBO's banking drama Industry, according to Deadline. Official details on who Lawtey is playing in the sequel are unknown. However, Deadline reported that...
Gamespot
Adam Sandler's Next Netflix Movie Revealed, Brings Back Uncut Gems Team
Adam Sandler movies on Netflix are immensely popular, and the streaming company is seemingly staying in business with the comedic actor for his next film. The new film doesn't have a title yet, but it'll star Sandler and is written and directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, according to Deadline. Sandler and the Safdie brothers worked together on the 2019 movie Uncut Gems, which generated lots of positive buzz and strong reviews for Sandler's performance, in particular.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Preview: A Strong But Familiar Start For The Much-Anticipated Sequel
Who could have foreseen that God of War, a series built on the shoulders of a character defined by his campaign to ruthlessly murder the pantheon of Greek gods, would be the same series to deliver a thoughtful exploration of fatherhood? But that is exactly what Sony Santa Monica's 2018 reboot of the franchise did, and it's just one facet of a game that was exemplary in so many ways. From its cinematic presentation, jaw-dropping scale, and stirring orchestral soundtrack to its intense combat, fulfilling exploration, and robust role-playing systems, God of War revived the dormant series and made it a gold standard for cinematic storytelling in video games.
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings: Fellowship Of The Ring Movie To Be Sold As NFT With Extra Perks
Lord of the Rings NFTs are coming, and they aren't the traditional kind we've come to expect. Warner Bros. Discovery has become one of the first major Hollywood studios to begin offering movie packages as NFTs. Decrypt reports that Warner Bros. Discovery is releasing NFT bundles for The Lord of...
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Cinematic Trailer Features Ada Wong, Iconic Villains, And Stunning Set Pieces
As part of today's Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom has revealed a full-length cinematic trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. The trailer showcases some of the game's most iconic moments, as well as fan favorite characters and enemies. Following an in depth look at Resident Evil's gameplay and a quick interview...
Gamespot
Netflix Reminds People That The Crown Is Fictional After Backlash
Netflix has added a disclaimer to the new trailer for The Crown Season 5 to remind viewers that the show is a work of fiction in the wake of backlash and criticisms of the show by famous people like Judi Dench. The description for The Crown's newest trailer states that...
Comments / 0