Student Union/Rec Center One Step Closer to Reality
The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees authorized the issuance of revenue bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $29,800,000 during its meeting at Chambers Cafeteria West Dining Room on Thursday, Oct. 20. The bonds will finance a portion of the construction, furnishing and equipping of a new...
ASBTDC Lauds ATU’s Hawkins as Statewide Leader
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center recognized Arkansas Tech University’s Ronda Hawkins as a top performer at its statewide meeting Oct. 11 in Little Rock. Hawkins, director of the regional ASBTDC office at ATU, received employee excellence awards in three categories. She won the Startup Star award...
