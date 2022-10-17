Read full article on original website
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.
Mountain lion killed in crash on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, a mountain lion was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday. Perryville man killed in crash. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT.
Suspect charged in 2019 Cape Girardeau murder
An organization looking for a solution towards the homeless situation in Cape takes their concerns to city council yet again, asking for an area in Cape for homeless people to live in tents.
Man wanted in Union County, Ill.
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after authorities say he got away from law enforcement. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Ford is wanted on a charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Officials believe Ford is driving a gray 2014 Chevy...
Ky. State Police investigating trailer theft in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a trailer theft. According to a release from KSP Post 1, they received a call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from Fiber Works Installation about the theft of a reel trailer. They reported the trailer was last seen...
Scott Co. students learn dangers of drinking and driving
The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern.
Cape Girardeau woman missing for 3 weeks
A Cape Girardeau woman has been missing for several weeks. Amber Branham was last seen by her children three weeks ago. This is the only information available at this time. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Cape Girardeau students participate in Great Central U.S. ShakeOut
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fourth graders at Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau spent Thursday morning learning about what to do in case the area is hit by an earthquake. They took part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut, where schools across the region learned what to do when shaking starts, and took cover during a practice earthquake drill.
Man charged in 2019 deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau
Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash
The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a public meeting in Butler County to talk about the future of Interstate 57 this evening. When winter weather strikes, it may take MoDOT a little longer to clear Missouri roadways.
Hwy. 61 north of Jackson reopened after semi rollover crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway 61, north of Jackson, was briefly shutdown to traffic Wednesday morning, October 19 because of a crash. A semi tractor-trailer flipped over and ended up against a tree-line. The crash was not far from the Fruitland exit off of Interstate 55. First responders...
Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 10/20
Governor Andy Beshear announced the state will be implementing a new initiative to get more people back into the workforce. Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges shares what you need to know about investing during this time of inflation.
2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought across the Heartland, one area that has been affected are the rivers. The low water levels are attracting people to come explore the coasts of the rivers where they may stumble on some suspicious items. One person found a gun along
Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki, Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9s awarded protective vests
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police Department’s K9 Yuki and Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dax have been awarded bullet and stab protective vests. The vest is a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Cape Girardeau Police Department K9 Yuki’s vest...
The Great Shakeout This Morning
A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
Public meeting: I-57 expansion project
Concerns rise as homicide rate increases in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Within the past eight weeks, three recorded homicides took place in the city of Cape Girardeau. Many are concerned that these deadly crimes are at an increase in 2022. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), the annual average of homicides for Cape...
Man charged in connection with 2019 Cape Girardeau homicide
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide. According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney’s office, Isaiah M. Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon resulting in death, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury. His bond was set at $5 million cash only.
