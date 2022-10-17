Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln collision with a tractor trailer resulted in a man going to the hospital with severe injuries. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 84th St. and Highway 2 with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for a reported injury accident on Oct. 16 at 12:40 a.m.
Iowa State Patrol investigating crash that killed 17-year-old in Mills County
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Emerson Iowa. The crash happened on Friday afternoon in Mills County.
1011now.com
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
Council Bluffs police investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian early Friday
According to a post on the police department's Twitter, access to River Road south of the intersection is currently restricted.
klkntv.com
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
News Channel Nebraska
LCSO: Omaha man found with several pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Omaha man was arrested after authorities reportedly found several pounds of fentanyl during a Wednesday traffic stop. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 80 around 2:45 p.m. Wagner's office claimed via a press release that the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in South Omaha parking lot involved in cutting in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police believe the cutting at 3404 N 105th Plaza is related to the body of a man found at 3507 S 84th St. early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Police were called to the South Omaha parking lot...
klin.com
Adverse Weather Expected Sunday
Residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County can look forward to a pleasant, warm, and otherwise quiet Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-80s that approach record highs for October. Sunday, however, will be a different story. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins tells KLIN News that temperatures could actually reach record...
KETV.com
Wanted suspect arrested for shooting that injured two people in Sarpy County
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Omaha for a shooting that injured two people Wednesday in Sarpy County, according to authorities. Dylan James Everett Olsen was wanted by Bellevue police for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
klin.com
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
KETV.com
4 people injured in 3-car crash in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital. The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Sunday on highway 75 south of Cornhusker Road. Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and of the injured, one has serious injuries. The cause...
WOWT
14-year-old taken to Omaha hospital in critical condition after cutting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is an ongoing investigation of a cutting that sent a boy to the hospital in critical condition. Officers went to the area of Wayne Lowden Ave. and Ames Ave. Tuesday afternoon in response to a 14-year-old being injured. Officials say four juvenile suspects were taken...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman’s car found totaled four minutes after being stolen in armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two teens were arrested in Omaha in connection to the armed robbery of a vehicle in Lincoln and multiple drive-by shootings in Omaha, Lincoln Police say. On Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was parking her 2022 Mazda CX-9 when a red Ford Fusion...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify man killed in parking lot early Sunday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Police identify a man killed in a parking lot early Sunday morning. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway, just north of I-80, after 21 year old Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found down in a parking lot. Police say Umana-Cruz's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing.
Update: Two injured in a three-vehicle accident in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Two people were transported to the hospital following an accident on Southwest 7th Street across from Villa Dance in Atlantic this (Monday) evening. Atlantic Police Sgt. Caleb Smith told KSOM/KS95 News the call came in at 5:04 p.m. Sgt. Smith said a 2015 Chevy Impala and 2019 Dodge Durango were northbound on Southwest 7th Street and stopped for traffic. The driver of a 2007 Chevy 1500 was districted and hit the rear of the Durango, causing the Durano to be pushed forward into the Impala.
Time Out Foods: A beloved Omaha restaurant for sale
A real estate brokerage posted a listing for the beloved restaurant, Time Out Chicken, as a turnkey operation.
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
iheart.com
Investigation continues after man found dead in Omaha parking lot
(Omaha, NE) -- The investigation continues after a man is found dead in an Omaha parking lot. Omaha Police say just after 3:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 84th and Papillion Parkway after a man was found down in a parking lot. Police say the man's death is suspicious and that the investigation is ongoing. The victim's name has not been released.
Comments / 0