An upper-level trough with a closed-off area of low pressure will spin over Ontario for the next couple of days. This will send a series of small disturbances through the region, which will keep conditions unsettled. A front exits the area today and behind it, lake effect rain and snow will develop. Tomorrow light accumulating snow develops in the western half with rain in the east. This tapers off by Saturday. Accumulations will range around 1-3″ in the west. Then, another system moves in on Sunday through Monday with more rain and snow. Temperatures will remain below normal through most of next week.

7 DAYS AGO