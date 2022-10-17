Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow potential up north this weekend
October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front
Cold weather and snow are forecast across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast regions through Friday as record warmth comes to an end over the Northwest.
The Weather Channel
Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23
Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
Cold blast to bring record-breaking temperatures to large part of U.S. this week
A cold blast could bring record freezing temperatures to more than 60 million people across the country this week. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect as far west as Colorado, into the Northeast and south to Florida, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures of 35 degrees and colder...
Millions of people under frost and freeze alerts as cold temperatures hit Deep South
NEW YORK — The cold air that’s led to snow and sub-freezing temperatures across the Midwest and Great Lakes in the last few days is spreading across the southern United States. Over 75 million Americans are under frost or freeze alerts as the cold weather moves south. The...
WTOP
Is it too early for lake-effect snow in the DC area?
While the recent weather pattern favors a mild streak of days across the D.C. area, a big hiccup will drive in the first real major chill and possibly even snow to areas more than 100 miles west of the region. How unusual is snow in October in the Alleghenies and...
Over 100 million Americans under frost or freeze alerts
A wintry air mass will cake decorative pumpkins with frost and put people in the mood for hot apple cider Tuesday and Wednesday.
WLUC
Unsettled stretch with more mixed precipitation
An upper-level trough with a closed-off area of low pressure will spin over Ontario for the next couple of days. This will send a series of small disturbances through the region, which will keep conditions unsettled. A front exits the area today and behind it, lake effect rain and snow will develop. Tomorrow light accumulating snow develops in the western half with rain in the east. This tapers off by Saturday. Accumulations will range around 1-3″ in the west. Then, another system moves in on Sunday through Monday with more rain and snow. Temperatures will remain below normal through most of next week.
watchers.news
Widespread record-breaking morning lows to bring first freeze of the season to parts of the Midwest and South, U.S.
An early-season Great Lakes storm is producing heavy snow, high winds, and large waves. Cold air will grip much of the eastern 2 thirds of the United States in the days ahead, bringing much below-normal temperatures to the East Coast and the first freeze of the season to portions of the Midwest and South.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average
Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
