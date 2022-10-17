ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rsvplive.ie

Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption

A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Weather Channel

Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23

Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Great Bend Post

Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
LA CROSSE, KS
WTOP

Is it too early for lake-effect snow in the DC area?

While the recent weather pattern favors a mild streak of days across the D.C. area, a big hiccup will drive in the first real major chill and possibly even snow to areas more than 100 miles west of the region. How unusual is snow in October in the Alleghenies and...
WASHINGTON, DC
WLUC

Unsettled stretch with more mixed precipitation

An upper-level trough with a closed-off area of low pressure will spin over Ontario for the next couple of days. This will send a series of small disturbances through the region, which will keep conditions unsettled. A front exits the area today and behind it, lake effect rain and snow will develop. Tomorrow light accumulating snow develops in the western half with rain in the east. This tapers off by Saturday. Accumulations will range around 1-3″ in the west. Then, another system moves in on Sunday through Monday with more rain and snow. Temperatures will remain below normal through most of next week.
natureworldnews.com

Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average

Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
ALABAMA STATE

