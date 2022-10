The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense has completed a feat that hasn’t been seen since 2018 as a unit, but one player in particular deserves a moment in the spotlight. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been dominant for the Bengals’ defense through the first six games of the season. Pro Football Focus has given Awuzie an overall grade of a 71.4 and their numbers show that he has allowed just 15 catches this season despite being targeted 37 times.

