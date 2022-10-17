Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
Betsy Johnson: ‘I’m not going to surrender a place I love without one hell of a fight’
Editor’s note: This is part of our series profiling the three major candidates for governor, Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. This spring, Betsy Johnson hobnobbed in a private home in California’s Coachella Valley with some of Oregon’s most famous billionaires. The...
ijpr.org
An ominous warning for the California economy
One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period last year, according to a Bloomberg News analysis. Bloomberg also found that:. As of Sept. 30, initial public offerings in California had...
ijpr.org
Mon 8 AM | OPB podcast takes up Oregon statewide ballot measures
Ballots have arrived or will soon in Oregon, ready for voters to make their decisions in the November 8th election. Oregon's famous propensity for long lists of statewide ballot measures is not a factor this time; there are only four statewide ballot measures. But they deal with some big issues: health care, slavery, legislative walkouts, and guns.
ijpr.org
Civil rights attorneys make 2nd attempt to sue Oregon over public defense failures
As of Wednesday, roughly 831 people in Oregon were facing criminal charges without attorneys, according to the Oregon Judicial Department. Of those, 45 people were in custody without an attorney. This is the second attempt this year by civil rights attorneys to sue the state over its failure to provide...
Comments / 0