Albany, OR

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
Halloween, harvest events in the mid-Willamette (Oct. 21)

Fall activities, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through October, Davis Family Farm, 4380 NE Highway 20, Corvallis. Hayrides, corn maze, hay pyramid, admission $5.50; hayrides take place 3 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays. U-pick pumpkin patch. Cider and doughnuts. Pumpkin patch, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10...
CORVALLIS, OR
High school roundup: Monroe High wins two volleyball playoff matches

The Monroe High volleyball team swept a pair of Valley Coast Conference playoff matches on Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay. The Dragons defeated Lowell 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 and then downed Oakridge 25-16, 25-13, 25-17. In the win over Lowell, Bella Gamache led the way with 22...
MONROE, OR
OSU football: Beavers clinch bowl eligibility with 42-9 rout of Buffaloes

The Oregon State football team earned a decisive 42-9 win over Colorado on Saturday night at Reser Stadium. The victory clinches a second consecutive bowl bid for OSU (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference), which has four games remaining in the regular season. The team has a bye this week and will return to action at Washington on Friday, Nov. 4.
CORVALLIS, OR
OSU women's basketball: Beavers welcome new faces as season begins

Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck — as well as returning players Talia von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic — met with the media this week to talk about the upcoming season. This was Rueck’s first press conference since four players transferred out of the program in...
CORVALLIS, OR
HIgh school football: Philomath routs Klamath Union 35-6

Philomath running back David Griffith ran for two touchdowns on Friday night as the Warriors defeated Klamath Union 35-6 in a non-league football game at Clemens Field. Philomath set the tone for the game on the first play from scrimmage. Griffith took the handoff on a counter play, ran through a large gap in the Klamath Union defensive line, then cut back and outraced the Pelicans defenders for a 70-yard touchdown.
PHILOMATH, OR
