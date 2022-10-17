Philomath running back David Griffith ran for two touchdowns on Friday night as the Warriors defeated Klamath Union 35-6 in a non-league football game at Clemens Field. Philomath set the tone for the game on the first play from scrimmage. Griffith took the handoff on a counter play, ran through a large gap in the Klamath Union defensive line, then cut back and outraced the Pelicans defenders for a 70-yard touchdown.

