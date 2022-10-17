ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Teaser trailer for ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel pays homage to holiday classic

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – HBO Max has released its first look at the “A Christmas Story” sequel coming to the platform this holiday season.

The new teaser trailer pays homage to the 1983 holiday classic, which shows the iconic house where Ralphie grew up. The “fragile” leg lamp, or what’s left of it, even makes an appearance.

Audio clips from the original film are played in the background and we get our first look at Peter Billingsley reprising his role.

The sequel follows an adult Ralphie in the 1970s, who returns to his home on Cleveland Street to bring his kids a magical Christmas like the one from his childhood.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” will premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 17.

Several other actors will reprise their roles in the sequel, including Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb.

Clay Kaytis, who was behind Netflix’s ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ will direct the sequel for Legendary and Warner Bros.

Much of the original movie was filmed right here in Cleveland, and the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has become a popular tourist attraction over the years.

