Read full article on original website
Related
syr.edu
‘Ed Kashi: Advocacy Journalism’ Pop-Up Exhibition on Display at Syracuse University Art Museum Oct. 25-30
A special pop-up exhibition featuring the photography of renowned photojournalist, filmmaker, speaker, and educator Ed Kashi ’79 will be on view at the Syracuse University Art Museum Oct. 25-30. The exhibition will travel to the Louise and Bernard Palitz Gallery at Syracuse University Lubin House after its presentation at the museum, where it will be on view Dec. 5-April 27, 2023.
syr.edu
New Plays, Series of Panel Discussions Highlight Syracuse Stage’s Cold Read Festival
Plays by Rogelio Martinez, Ty Defoe, Jessica Bashline and Craig Thornton highlight Syracuse Stage’s 2022/2023 Cold Read Festival of New Plays, Oct. 18-23. Curated by Stage’s Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo, the festival features four readings performed live in the Archbold Theatre and, for the first time, a series of panel discussions streamed live online and addressing various topics related to the creation of new work for the stage.
syr.edu
Supporting Student Wellness Series: Exploring Inner Wellness Through Outdoor Adventure
In nature, away from screens, daily routines, “comfort zones” and alongside soon-to-be-friends, the feelings of adventure, reduced stress, personal growth and discovery of holistic wellness await exploration. Helping students explore inner wellness through Outdoor Adventure Trips, is Scott Catucci G’21, associate director for outdoor adventure, esports and student development, and Julie DeLeo, certified therapeutic recreation specialist and assistant director for outdoor education.
syr.edu
Nominations for 2023 Unsung Hero Awards Due Dec. 14
The planning committee for Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is seeking nominations for the Unsung Hero Awards. Nominations are due Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11:59 p.m. Nomination forms can be found on the MLK Celebration website. The annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King...
syr.edu
Rose-Laying Ceremony and Remembrance Convocation to Be Held Friday
The 2022-23 Convocation for Remembrance Scholars, honoring 35 outstanding students from this year’s senior class, will be held Friday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. in Hendricks Chapel. The convocation will be preceded by the annual Rose-Laying Ceremony at 2:03 p.m. at the Place of Remembrance, located in front of...
syr.edu
New Book Highlights the Incredible Legacy of World War I Veteran William Shemin ’1924
There are a few vivid details Sara Shemin Cass recalls about her grandfather, William Shemin ’1924 (1896-1973), from her time growing up in Westchester County, New York, and spending summers with her family upstate in Lake Champlain. At a strapping and formidable 6-foot 2, William was a “man of...
syr.edu
Nominations Sought for Chancellor’s Citation for Excellence
The Chancellor’s Citation for Excellence seeks to recognize members of the University community who have made invaluable contributions to Syracuse University in two overarching ways—first through commitment to scholarship and research that contributes to new understandings of the world and creative responses to its needs; and second, through advancing the four pillars Chancellor Kent Syverud has identified to foster excellence at Syracuse University. Those four pillars of excellence are providing an outstanding undergraduate experience; empowering research excellence; fostering change and innovation; and positioning Syracuse as the best university in the world for veterans.
syr.edu
BioInspired Institute Research Labs Spur Graduate Student Projects
Two graduate student researchers in the BioInspired Institute research cluster were among 57 students and post-doctoral fellows presenting posters and talks at the institute’s first symposium earlier this month. We caught up with Thalma Orado, a first-year Ph.D. student in Assistant Professor Era Jain’s drug delivery lab, and Yikang...
syr.edu
Taishoff Center to Host State of the Art Conference, Exploring the Next Frontier of Inclusive Higher Education
The Lawrence B. Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education—part of the School of Education Center on Disability and Inclusion—will host the State of the Art (SOTA) Conference on Inclusive Postsecondary Education and Individuals with Intellectual Disability at Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel, Oct. 18-20. A national conference—chaired by Taishoff...
syr.edu
Discover How University Employees Can Make a Difference By Supporting the Annual United Way Campaign (With Video)
The United Way employee giving campaign is back on campus, with this year’s campaign running through December 16. Now celebrating its 100th anniversary, the United Way of Central New York funds efforts in our community via 70 specially funded programs and projects by 28 nonprofit partners. The University’s employee...
syr.edu
Newhouse Professors Earn DHS Funding to Help Stem Extremist Content in Virtual Spaces
Two professors at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications have been awarded nearly $600,000 in funding from the Department of Homeland Security’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) Grant Program. Kelly Leahy, assistant professor of television, radio and film, and T. Makana Chock, David J. Levidow Endowed Professor...
syr.edu
Office of the University Ombuds Releases 2021-22 Annual Report
The Office of the University Ombuds has released its annual report, covering the period from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022. New in this year’s report is the comparison of data for this year as well as the previous two years. The report notes two increases for the 2021-22 fiscal year: an increase in office caseloads by 38% and in facilitated discussions by 50%.
syr.edu
Academic Strategic Planning: Progress We’ve Made, More to Come
We have made substantial progress in gathering information from so many community members as we all work toward a refresh of the Academic Strategic Plan. The three pillar groups—Research and Creative Excellence, Educational Excellence and Student Success, and Public Impact—have made their recommendations, which have been shared with the cross-cutting groups to help inform their work.
syr.edu
Study Led by Public Health Professor David Larsen Says Wastewater Testing Expected to Work for Most Infectious Diseases
Wastewater surveillance of infectious diseases is expected work for just about every infectious disease that affects humans, including monkeypox and polio. But more research is needed to apply the science for public health benefit, according to a research team led by epidemiologist David Larsen from Syracuse University. The team’s work...
Comments / 0