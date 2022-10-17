‘Needs to Pay Her Debt to Society’: Key Elizabeth Holmes Witness Stands by Testimony

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The onetime lab director of Theranos Inc. backed his earlier testimony for the prosecution in disgraced founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes’ trial in a Monday court appearance. Holmes had been set to be sentenced on Monday, after a January conviction on four counts of defrauding her investors, for which she faces up to 20 years in prison. But Holmes’ attorneys are seeking a new trial over possible prosecutorial misconduct after it came to light that Adam Rosendorff, the former lab director, made an unannounced visit to her home in August. In a court document filed last month, Holmes’ defense claimed Rosendorff had expressed remorse to her partner, William Evans, claiming he felt “he had done something wrong.” In court on Monday, Rosendorff reiterated that his trial testimony had been truthful. He explained he had felt sadness that Holmes’ young child, born weeks before her trial began last year, could grow up without a mother. But “I don’t want to help Ms. Holmes,” he added. “The only person that can help her is herself. She needs to pay her debt to society.” Davila did not rule on the defense’s motion Monday, but is set to do so in the days ahead.

