ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

‘Needs to Pay Her Debt to Society’: Key Elizabeth Holmes Witness Stands by Testimony

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCECK_0ickv7Hi00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The onetime lab director of Theranos Inc. backed his earlier testimony for the prosecution in disgraced founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes’ trial in a Monday court appearance. Holmes had been set to be sentenced on Monday, after a January conviction on four counts of defrauding her investors, for which she faces up to 20 years in prison. But Holmes’ attorneys are seeking a new trial over possible prosecutorial misconduct after it came to light that Adam Rosendorff, the former lab director, made an unannounced visit to her home in August. In a court document filed last month, Holmes’ defense claimed Rosendorff had expressed remorse to her partner, William Evans, claiming he felt “he had done something wrong.” In court on Monday, Rosendorff reiterated that his trial testimony had been truthful. He explained he had felt sadness that Holmes’ young child, born weeks before her trial began last year, could grow up without a mother. But “I don’t want to help Ms. Holmes,” he added. “The only person that can help her is herself. She needs to pay her debt to society.” Davila did not rule on the defense’s motion Monday, but is set to do so in the days ahead.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband: Everything to Know About Billy Evans

Throughout Elizabeth Holmes‘ many controversies, one man has stood by the Theranos’ founder’s side: her husband, Billy Evans. In 2003, Holmes founded Theranos, a $9 billion Silicon Valley biotechnology start-up company. She claimed the company had revolutionized blood-testing technology to diagnose a multitude of diseases with just a few drops of blood. In 2015, however, the truth came out — Theranos’ technology didn’t work. Per a Wall Street Journal exposé, company executives manipulated research and swindled investors out of a staggering $700 million.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Page Six

Scammer Anna Delvey granted bail, if she can find a place to stay

Socialite scammer Anna Delvey could be released from an ICE detention center, but only if the convicted fraudster can find a place to stay, Page Six has learned. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration Judge Charles Conroy granted her a $10,000 bond. But Delvey needs to provide a residential address where she will be under “24-hour confinement” for “the duration of her immigration proceedings.” We hear Delvey [aka Anna Sorokin] has the money for bond but is scrambling to find a spot to call home for her detention. The judge also ruled that Delvey — who has 1 million Instagram followers — cannot post...
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
The Hill

665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says

A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
TheDailyBeast

University of Hawaii Employee Threatened to Kill Pregnant Coworker, Feds Say

A fired University of Hawaii employee threatened to assassinate a pregnant coworker she blamed for her termination, prompting the terrified woman to purchase body armor for protection, a criminal complaint filed in Honolulu federal court alleges. Claire Chun, a former IT specialist at the school’s Manoa campus, is facing two counts of transmitting threatening interstate communications for two Instagram videos prosecutors say she posted on Sept. 15 and Oct. 6. In the first, she vowed to either stab or “put a bullet in” the head of the unnamed target, who Chun claimed had filed a workplace complaint against her. In the second, Chun said she was “out to kill” a former colleague who had called to check on her, blaming her for her firing, according to the complaint. In response, the woman, who was seven-months pregnant at the time, “bought a bullet proof [sic] vest to protect herself from Chun, which she kept under her desk at work.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
HONOLULU, HI
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy