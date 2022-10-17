Suspect who shot and killed veteran Las Vegas officer fired 18 rounds, police say

LAS VEGAS — Veteran police officer Truong Thai was shot within seconds of approaching a man accused of battering his wife last Thursday near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, according to the officer's body camera footage.

Las Vegas police released the videos at a Monday news briefing.

According to Assistant Sheriff Andy Walsh, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, fired 18 rounds at Thai and another officer, Ryan Gillihan.

One of the rounds pierced Thai's ballistics vest, striking the 23-year veteran in the torso.

As he fell to the ground, the footage showed, Thai returned fire, shooting five rounds from his .45-caliber handgun. Later that morning, he died at a local hospital.

Gillihan, 32, fired seven rounds from his handgun. He was not injured during the shootout.

According to Walsh, Hampton's wife called 911 for help around 1 a.m. last Thursday.

Gillihan arrived in the area first and spoke with Hampton's wife and her mother. Thai arrived shortly thereafter, Walsh said, and approached Hampton, who was in the driver's seat of his car.

Shining a flashlight into Hampton's car, Thai instructed the suspect to place his hands on the steering wheel.

"What's going on, man?" Thai is heard saying in the body camera videos.

The suspect did not respond.

Instead, the videos showed, he briefly placed his hands on the wheel before turning to the passenger seat and placing the car in drive.

As the suspect drove off, he began shooting from the driver's side window, prompting both officers to open fire.

Hampton also shot his mother-in-law, Walsh said. She is expected to survive.

After the shootout, Hampton fled but was soon taken into custody about 3 miles away by K-9 officers.

Court records show he faces charges of murder of a protected person, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery and domestic battery. Denied bail, he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

At the Monday news conference, Walsh described Thai's death as "a tough punch for our police department take."

"But we'll get back on our feet," he said, "because that's what he would want us to do."

A funeral service will take place next Friday in Henderson.

He is survived by his former wife and his 19-year-old daughter, Jada.

