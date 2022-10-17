ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspect who shot and killed veteran Las Vegas officer fired 18 rounds, police say

By Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EsJpT_0ickupUS00

LAS VEGAS — Veteran police officer Truong Thai was shot within seconds of approaching a man accused of battering his wife last Thursday near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, according to the officer's body camera footage.

Las Vegas police released the videos at a Monday news briefing.

According to Assistant Sheriff Andy Walsh, the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, fired 18 rounds at Thai and another officer, Ryan Gillihan.

Previous coverage: Veteran Las Vegas police officer killed in shootout near UNLV; suspect in custody

One of the rounds pierced Thai's ballistics vest, striking the 23-year veteran in the torso.

As he fell to the ground, the footage showed, Thai returned fire, shooting five rounds from his .45-caliber handgun. Later that morning, he died at a local hospital.

Gillihan, 32, fired seven rounds from his handgun. He was not injured during the shootout.

According to Walsh, Hampton's wife called 911 for help around 1 a.m. last Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkUyt_0ickupUS00

Gillihan arrived in the area first and spoke with Hampton's wife and her mother. Thai arrived shortly thereafter, Walsh said, and approached Hampton, who was in the driver's seat of his car.

Shining a flashlight into Hampton's car, Thai instructed the suspect to place his hands on the steering wheel.

"What's going on, man?" Thai is heard saying in the body camera videos.

The suspect did not respond.

Instead, the videos showed, he briefly placed his hands on the wheel before turning to the passenger seat and placing the car in drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyJY9_0ickupUS00

As the suspect drove off, he began shooting from the driver's side window, prompting both officers to open fire.

Hampton also shot his mother-in-law, Walsh said. She is expected to survive.

After the shootout, Hampton fled but was soon taken into custody about 3 miles away by K-9 officers.

Court records show he faces charges of murder of a protected person, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery and domestic battery. Denied bail, he is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

At the Monday news conference, Walsh described Thai's death as "a tough punch for our police department take."

"But we'll get back on our feet," he said, "because that's what he would want us to do."

A funeral service will take place next Friday in Henderson.

He is survived by his former wife and his 19-year-old daughter, Jada.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale . Support local journalism by subscribing to the RGJ today .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Suspect who shot and killed veteran Las Vegas officer fired 18 rounds, police say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for January murder suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a suspect in a January murder. LVMPD said the incident happened Jan. 1 at 2:49 p.m. near E. Owens Avenue and Main Street. According to police, the suspect was walking across Owens when he was approached by the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Woman killed in shooting near Jones, Harmon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was shot and killed Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Responding officers found a woman...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Las Vegas Cop Killed With High-powered Pistol

A top police official in Las Vegas said on Monday that the suspect who is accused of killing a veteran patrol officer fired 18 shots from a high-powered handgun described as a “AK-47 pistol.” One of those bullets went through the officer’s ballistic vest and another hit his mother-in-law in the leg.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
603
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy