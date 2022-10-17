ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Man With Warrants Gets Caught With Meth and Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to the area of Strand Avenue and S. Russell Street. US Marshals were attempting to apprehend Michael Charlo on over $80,000 in outstanding warrants and had set up a ruse wherein Charlo believed he had a job offer at that location.
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Drug Task Force Provides 2022 Seizure Numbers

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 18, 2022, the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the recent number of drug seizures collected by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). As a HIDTA task force, the Missoula Drug Task Force works to dismantle...
montanarightnow.com

The Killing of 'The Cadillac Man'

MISSOULA - In our newest 'Montana Murder Mysteries' podcast, a 30-year-old cold case out of Missoula has been solved and almost to the exact day of the victim's death. It's a story Montana Right Now first brought to you as "Breaking News" at the end of September, as the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit determined who was responsible for the stabbing death of a transient man back in 1992.
montanarightnow.com

Man arrested following accusations he pulled a gun at Missoula bar

A man was arrested following allegations that he pulled a gun on a group of people at a Missoula bar over the weekend. Damon Dufresne is charged with two felonies: assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. He’s also charged with carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County on Monday.
96.3 The Blaze

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
NBCMontana

Hamilton fire started in shed that stored ammunition

Crews are still investigating a fire in a residential area in Hamilton Monday evening. It happened in an alley on the 700 block of North Third Street. Hamilton Fire Chief Brad Mohn told NBC Montana that a fire in a shed spread to another shed, then to a neighbor's pole barn, which housed an RV.
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
NBCMontana

Bioscience jobs are coming to Bitterroot Valley

MISSOULA, Mont. — Representatives from Ravalli County's public and private sectors and city of Hamilton officials will welcome the CEO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to the area on Wednesday. Parties will celebrate the signing of a development agreement between the city and Tonix. The company plans to build a new...
96.3 The Blaze

Welcome To Missoula. Here are Your Doggie Do’s And Don’ts Please

Whether you're new to town, or a Missoula O.G, here is what you need to know when it comes to your furry friend and the amazing place we call the Zoo. It's obvious Missoula is a very dog-friendly town. We have multiple walking trails, dog parks, hiking trails, city-provided waste bags, an amazing humane society, and super fun events centered around our pets. However there are always a few bad apples in the batch that can make the rest of us look bad, so I thought it was time to go over some Missoula do's and don'ts when it comes to Fido.
NBCMontana

Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

