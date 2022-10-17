ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment since 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is taking applications and looking for the next crop of firefighter/EMT recruits, the first time the window is open since 2019. “We haven’t taken applications in three years,” said firefighter/paramedic Reggie Williams. The fire department hosted six open house events...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Construction begins on Public Safety Education Center in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College held a groundbreaking event Wednesday in honor of their new Public Safety Education Center. The building is part of the college’s Public Safety & Transportation Complex, a training center that was made possible by the passing of a $32 million referendum voted on unanimously in August of 2020. The funds were approved after the college’s Research and Planning Committee found that the current public safety and transportation facilities were inadequate and unsafe.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Frankie & Bear!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may be National Adopt a Dog Month in October, but these two kitties are ready to steal your heart just the same!. Frankie and Bear are both 2-and-a-half-month-old Domestic Shorthair kittens who are sweet as pie!. The sister-brother duo can be adopted out separately or...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: Improperly discarded cigarettes linked to deck fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews were called to a residence early Tuesday morning for reports of a fire on an outside deck. According to MFD, crews responded to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive to find a small fire off the deck and near the building. After...
MADISON, WI
genevashorereport.com

Living Here, October 19, 2022

Spyro Condos, the head of the Business Improvement District (BID) and owner of the Harborside Grill in the downtown area has a great idea. Speedo is going to present, to every agency of the city that will listen, a plan for the ‘development’ of Hillmoor. Speedo’s plan will be built around several foundational supports: First and foremost, goal will be income for the city, in order to pay for everything. The second goal will be respecting the environmental and ambient nature of the park’s appearance and usage. The third goal is to help relieve the downtown area of traffic and parking congestion which is becoming overwhelming.
LAKE MILLS, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam teenager makes Young Bucks dance team

UW-Madison installs emergency kits around campus to prevent overdoses. UW-Madison is one of eleven UW-schools who teamed up with the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to ensure 12 overdose emergency kits were placed in residence halls and eating facilities on campus. John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosts holiday market

MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to think about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosted a holiday art and gift show on Sunday featuring works from 24 different local artists. “There’s decorations for the house, there’s gift-giving ideas,” organizer Julie Raasch...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 Nora retires after 9 years of service

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is honoring the service of one of its four-legged officials. The agency’s K-9 Nora is retiring after serving Wisconsinites for the last nine years, according to Facebook post. Nora’s career started in 2013 in the North Central Region. After her handler was...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Nurses speak at public hearing for Dane Co. 2023 budget proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first public hearing for Dane County’s 2023 budget proposal was held Wednesday evening. A number of topics were discussed including a program which would support the health care workforce. Three different nurses talked about the issue of declining workers in the healthcare industry and...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night. Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin. Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Nevada...
MADISON, WI

