Three-day Radiothon underway benefitting American Family Children’s Hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Running 13 hours a day, for three consecutive days, the 17th annual Radiothon fundraising for American Family Children’s Hospital makes its return to Madison’s West Side. For the first time since 2019, families and patients who have been treated at the children’s hospital will be...
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
Sun Prairie home displays Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab-themed Halloween decorations
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie home is showing off some spooky Halloween decorations. The Sun Prairie home along Silverado Drive has Halloween decorations with the theme of Dr. Frankenstein’s Lab this year. The homeowner said a display like this takes a lot of preparation. Homeowner Aaron Vokoun...
Agrace to open holiday pop-up thrift shop next week
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season is right around the corner, and Agrace is giving shoppers a chance to find that special gift. Agrace will open its annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop next Thursday, featuring new and gently used items to get you into the holiday spirit. The store will be open until November 26. The shop, located at 1922 South...
John Tate II takes City of Racine position after rejecting Madison offer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Racine revealed Wednesday that John Tate II would serve as the city’s new violence prevention manager, following his decision to withdraw his acceptance of a position with the City of Madison. Tate had been selected last week to serve as the City...
Madison Fire Department opens first recruitment since 2019
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is taking applications and looking for the next crop of firefighter/EMT recruits, the first time the window is open since 2019. “We haven’t taken applications in three years,” said firefighter/paramedic Reggie Williams. The fire department hosted six open house events...
Roscoe family dazzles with homemade Halloween display
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline family’s hard work is on display just in time for the Halloween season. The huge display takes up the entire side of their house, and everything is made out of wood. “I’m a dreamer, so I dreamed it up and he made it happen,” said Bridgett Holden. The Holden […]
Construction begins on Public Safety Education Center in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College held a groundbreaking event Wednesday in honor of their new Public Safety Education Center. The building is part of the college’s Public Safety & Transportation Complex, a training center that was made possible by the passing of a $32 million referendum voted on unanimously in August of 2020. The funds were approved after the college’s Research and Planning Committee found that the current public safety and transportation facilities were inadequate and unsafe.
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Frankie & Bear!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may be National Adopt a Dog Month in October, but these two kitties are ready to steal your heart just the same!. Frankie and Bear are both 2-and-a-half-month-old Domestic Shorthair kittens who are sweet as pie!. The sister-brother duo can be adopted out separately or...
MFD: Improperly discarded cigarettes linked to deck fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews were called to a residence early Tuesday morning for reports of a fire on an outside deck. According to MFD, crews responded to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive to find a small fire off the deck and near the building. After...
Living Here, October 19, 2022
Spyro Condos, the head of the Business Improvement District (BID) and owner of the Harborside Grill in the downtown area has a great idea. Speedo is going to present, to every agency of the city that will listen, a plan for the ‘development’ of Hillmoor. Speedo’s plan will be built around several foundational supports: First and foremost, goal will be income for the city, in order to pay for everything. The second goal will be respecting the environmental and ambient nature of the park’s appearance and usage. The third goal is to help relieve the downtown area of traffic and parking congestion which is becoming overwhelming.
Beaver Dam teenager makes Young Bucks dance team
UW-Madison installs emergency kits around campus to prevent overdoses. UW-Madison is one of eleven UW-schools who teamed up with the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to ensure 12 overdose emergency kits were placed in residence halls and eating facilities on campus. John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor...
Leopold Elementary School celebrates smiles with help from mobile dental clinic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a hundred children at Leopold Elementary School will receive dental care over the span of the next few weeks with help from Access Community Health Centers and their mobile dental clinic, known as the ‘Care-Mobile.’. This program, known as Celebrate Smiles has been in...
Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosts holiday market
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to think about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosted a holiday art and gift show on Sunday featuring works from 24 different local artists. “There’s decorations for the house, there’s gift-giving ideas,” organizer Julie Raasch...
Cigarettes cause fire on deck of south Madison home
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a home on Madison’s south side was started by cigarettes, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. Crews were called to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive just before 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. A small fire had broken out on the deck of the home and was near the building. Firefighters put out the flames,...
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 Nora retires after 9 years of service
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is honoring the service of one of its four-legged officials. The agency’s K-9 Nora is retiring after serving Wisconsinites for the last nine years, according to Facebook post. Nora’s career started in 2013 in the North Central Region. After her handler was...
Nurses speak at public hearing for Dane Co. 2023 budget proposal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first public hearing for Dane County’s 2023 budget proposal was held Wednesday evening. A number of topics were discussed including a program which would support the health care workforce. Three different nurses talked about the issue of declining workers in the healthcare industry and...
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night. Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin. Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Nevada...
