Property tax reminder for Grant Co.

EPHRATA — Grant County property owners have through October 31 to pay any remaining property taxes for 2022.

Grant County Treasurer Darryl Pheasant said in a press release that the treasurer’s office will remain open during the noon hour from Oct. 24 through 31; normally it’s closed. A drop box for payments has been set up outside the Grant County Courthouse, 35 C St. SW. Another drop box is available inside the treasurer’s office, Pheasant wrote.

Property owners also can pay online at the county’s website, www.grantcountywa.gov. Payments can be submitted by clicking on “Treasurer” under the “Elected Officials” tab or through the “Pay Online” option under the “Quick Links” tab.

Property owners who are paying by check should include the bottom right section of the statement to ensure the payment is properly credited, Pheasant wrote. He urged property owners to review current information about their property by accessing TaxSifter on the Treasurer’s website.