ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Property tax reminder for Grant Co.

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago

EPHRATA — Grant County property owners have through October 31 to pay any remaining property taxes for 2022.

Grant County Treasurer Darryl Pheasant said in a press release that the treasurer’s office will remain open during the noon hour from Oct. 24 through 31; normally it’s closed. A drop box for payments has been set up outside the Grant County Courthouse, 35 C St. SW. Another drop box is available inside the treasurer’s office, Pheasant wrote.

Property owners also can pay online at the county’s website, www.grantcountywa.gov. Payments can be submitted by clicking on “Treasurer” under the “Elected Officials” tab or through the “Pay Online” option under the “Quick Links” tab.

Property owners who are paying by check should include the bottom right section of the statement to ensure the payment is properly credited, Pheasant wrote. He urged property owners to review current information about their property by accessing TaxSifter on the Treasurer’s website.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWStalk 870

Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal

According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA receives $200 million from DOE for battery manufacturing in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. Department of Energy announced two companies are planning to build battery component manufacturing facilities in Moses Lake. The two facilities will get $100 million each from a new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Program intended to help increase domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and the electric...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Four NCW Counties Plan For Far Reaching Behavioral Health Services

Four North Central Washington counties are working together on a plan to offer comprehensive care for people with behavioral health issues. Commissioners from Chelan, Douglas Grant and Okanogan counties are putting a program together that would steer people with mental health and substance abuse problems away from the criminal justice system and into recovery.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
lbmjournal.com

TAL Holdings opens store in Ephrata, Washington

Vancouver, Wash. — TAL Holdings, one of the fastest growing family-owned building material centers in the Pacific Northwest, has opened a new location under the Marson and Marson Lumber brand in Ephrata, Washington. The new store has 8,000 square feet of retail space and sits on a 4-acre lot...
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Chemical processor in Moses Lake fined nearly $200,000 for more than 60 safety, health violations

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake-based manufacturing company that works with dangerous chemicals is facing nearly $200,000 in fines for dozens of safety and health violations. A Washington State Department of Labor & Industries inspection reportedly found 46 serious and 17 general violations involving Two Rivers Terminal LLC, which works in agricultural fertilizer, airports, pulp and paper, and water treatment. The company also has plants in Pasco and Umatilla, Ore.
MOSES LAKE, WA
cwuobserver.com

Ellensburg School District issues vote of no confidence for superintendent

The Ellensburg School District issued a no confidence vote concerning superintendent, Jinger Haberer. The concern arose due to several major points that were presented by the Ellensburg Education Association (EEA) in late September. The concerns included school day start time and school day end times, attendance zones and confusion with the maximum amount of paper copies teachers can make for their classroom.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets

The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
97 Rock

Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder

***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
WARDEN, WA
ncwlife.com

Orondo man accused of threatening orchard worker with a gun

A 73-year-old Orondo man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly threatening an orchard worker with a handgun and firing it into the air. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 27, Steven Newton Stannard exited his home on Orondo Point Lane while the worker was mowing grass nearby and pointed a .22-caliber handgun at him.
ORONDO, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home

WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
WARDEN, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
146
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy