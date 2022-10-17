Read full article on original website
Related
EPA civil rights case targets Mississippi over Jackson water
JACKSON, MISS. — The federal government is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state's majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were...
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
NASHVILLE, TENN. — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of the...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states — Nebraska, Missouri,...
Appeals court: Graham must testify in Georgia election probe
COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Rio Grande managers eye federal cash for western drought
WASHINGTON — With several billion dollars in federal money secured for drought-stricken western states, managers and officials on the Rio Grande are hopeful some will reach their communities and bring attention to the challenges facing one of North America’s longest rivers. Stretches of the river near Albuquerque, New...
Report: Triangle economy is sizzling, ranking as 4th fastest-growing metro in U.S.
RALEIGH – If you are under the impression the Research Triangle region is growing at a remarkable rate then you are spot on -the Triangle ranks fourth for the fastest-growing local among the nation’s top 50 most populous extended metropolitan areas. That’s according to a new report from...
Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election
ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams's bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018. Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday,...
Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina
Early voting begins today in North Carolina’s midterm elections, with a U.S. Senate seat and congressional seats on the ballot that could shift the balance of power in the halls of Congress. Control of the North Carolina General Assembly, and with it power over tax rates, education spending and...
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
MCALESTER, OKLA. — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts warmer, drier season for NC
Warmer-than-normal temperatures and drier-than-normal precipitation totals are predicted for several parts of the country, including North Carolina. North Carolina is included in a swath of the country that can expect a slightly warmer winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's 2021-2022 Winter Outlook. It appears a La Niña pattern will continue into winter.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer
STOCKTON, CALIF. — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and...
Goldsboro driver has new crowning achievement in state championship
Goldsboro, N.C. — Being around automobiles has been automatic for Clay Jones most of his life. His father, John Jones, raced go karts and stock cars. His parents met at a go-kart track. His grandfather used to own and operate Wilson County Speedway in the 1970s. "My dad raced,...
Wake County man wins $25K per year for life
A 59-year-old Apex man will win $25,000 per year for the rest of his life after winning the North Carolina Education Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future, and that was a good feeling,” Christopher Johnson said.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0