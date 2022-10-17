Read full article on original website
Derrick Staten
2d ago
Why is it that those millionaires including congressmen who got millions more in PPP loans have their loans forgiven, but the poor that are in need get prosecuted. Not to mention the big tax breaks that these same politicians and millionaires got.
2d ago
You better quadruple your staff. Most of the PPP money went to fraud and abuse.
Jay Cee
2d ago
heck they forgave most of them. I bet they didn't file taxes on the business the next year either
Two detainees testify in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial
Two men told a federal jury Tuesday that they were strapped to Clayton County jail restraint chairs for so long that the...
Workers at Amazon facility in East Point file labor complaints
A labor activist group has filed an NLRB complaint against Amazon regarding an East Point warehouse.
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
NEWS BRIEF: Parents and juveniles charged in street racing crackdown
A crackdown on street racing over the weekend nabbed a dozen suspects, Atlanta police say, including a couple of parents who came to bail out their underage kids. The parents were surprised to learn they could also be charged, according to Fox 5. "You have to be responsible for your children," interim chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters at a press conference, calling racing in the streets “especially dangerous.” Mayor Andre Dickens said police are using every tool available to catch lawbreakers and lamented the recent increase in racing activity following a post-summer lull. Details: fox5atlanta.com.
Investigators share photo of 2009 murder suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Criminal investigators in Douglas County shared an image of a person they believe committed a 2009 murder. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of what appeared to be a frame from a security camera video. Investigators said the photo is related to the Sept. 21, 2009, death of Maryanne Humphrey.
Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
Jail officers say detainees showed no ill will in testimony against embattled Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA — Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He’s accused of violating the civil rights of detainees by putting them in restraint chairs for hours. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in the courtroom Wednesday as several officers who worked...
18-year-old indicted on murder, gang charges in Cobb
An 18-year-old suspected of murder and gang activity who was arrested earlier this year has been indicted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s new Gang Prosecution Unit, officials announced Wednesday.
Clayton detainees detail harrowing moments strapped in restraint chair
In April of 2020, Chryshon Hollins got into an argument with his mother over slow wi-fi at their home, and went into a r...
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class
Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
Dollar General location in Cobb County among several facing Department of Labor fines
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Dollar General Stores across Georgia, Florida and Alabama are facing fines from the Department of Labor after investigators say the company continues to be cited for safety violations. “I’m really shocked,” said customer Nijah Simpson. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Labor...
'That could've been me' | Atlantic Station says it is adding security to the area after recent shootings sent innocent bystanders to the hospital
ATLANTA — Security at Atlantic Station is beefing up following two shootings within two weeks of each other, where two bystanders were sent to the hospital. The most recent shooting happened early on Wednesday at 17th Street. Atlanta Police are still searching for a car involved in a "gun battle," where a woman driver was caught in the middle of gunfire.
Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Atlanta police release surveillance video of man they say robbed cellphone store
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are releasing surveillance video of a man they say robbed a cellphone store. In the video, a man with a noticeable limp can be seen crossing the street in Little Five Points before getting into a car and driving away from the store. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Atlanta City Council adds formerly incarcerated persons as a protected class
ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has added formerly incarcerated persons to the city's list of protected classes, amending the city's Code of Ordinances to prohibit discrimination of anyone based on criminal history. The council made the amendment with a unanimous vote at Monday's meeting. It adds to the...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Police to Brutalize Black People in Climate-Friendly Way with First Electric Prisoner Transport Van
On Friday, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office shared that it will now be able to transport prisoners for up to 200 miles on a full battery with its new Electric Prison Transport Van, which it claimed is the first in the country. “The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Fleet Management...
‘It felt like a lifetime’: Detainee says Victor Hill tried to ‘teach him a lesson’
ATLANTA — A jury heard graphic testimony Tuesday from a former detainee of the Clayton County sheriff. Victor Hill is on trial in federal court, accused of violating the civil rights of inmates. The court heard from Glenn Howell Tuesday, and he testified for about 90 minutes. Howell had...
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
