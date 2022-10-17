A crackdown on street racing over the weekend nabbed a dozen suspects, Atlanta police say, including a couple of parents who came to bail out their underage kids. The parents were surprised to learn they could also be charged, according to Fox 5. "You have to be responsible for your children," interim chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters at a press conference, calling racing in the streets “especially dangerous.” Mayor Andre Dickens said police are using every tool available to catch lawbreakers and lamented the recent increase in racing activity following a post-summer lull. Details: fox5atlanta.com.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO