ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 20

Derrick Staten
2d ago

Why is it that those millionaires including congressmen who got millions more in PPP loans have their loans forgiven, but the poor that are in need get prosecuted. Not to mention the big tax breaks that these same politicians and millionaires got.

Reply
4
x83
2d ago

You better quadruple your staff. Most of the PPP money went to fraud and abuse.

Reply(5)
15
Jay Cee
2d ago

heck they forgave most of them. I bet they didn't file taxes on the business the next year either

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Parents and juveniles charged in street racing crackdown

A crackdown on street racing over the weekend nabbed a dozen suspects, Atlanta police say, including a couple of parents who came to bail out their underage kids. The parents were surprised to learn they could also be charged, according to Fox 5. "You have to be responsible for your children," interim chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters at a press conference, calling racing in the streets “especially dangerous.” Mayor Andre Dickens said police are using every tool available to catch lawbreakers and lamented the recent increase in racing activity following a post-summer lull. Details: fox5atlanta.com.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators share photo of 2009 murder suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Criminal investigators in Douglas County shared an image of a person they believe committed a 2009 murder. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of what appeared to be a frame from a security camera video. Investigators said the photo is related to the Sept. 21, 2009, death of Maryanne Humphrey.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman rips off Kroger for hundreds with fake receipt, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police said they're searching a woman who used a fake receipt to get $356.16 in cash from a local Kroger in Stockbridge. Officers said the suspect used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk on Oct. 17. The machine is designed to take customers' old coins and trade them for dollars of the equivalent amount.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta City Council makes former inmates a protected class

Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee on Monday voted in favor of adopting a measure to establish formerly incarcerated people as a protected class. The bill was propagated by Barred Business, an advocate for ex-prisoners. “With this vote, the City of Atlanta is taking the first step in recognizing that we all are human beings,” said Bridgette Simpson, the group’s executive director, adding that people who are out of prison “have the right to move on from the sentences we served.”
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'That could've been me' | Atlantic Station says it is adding security to the area after recent shootings sent innocent bystanders to the hospital

ATLANTA — Security at Atlantic Station is beefing up following two shootings within two weeks of each other, where two bystanders were sent to the hospital. The most recent shooting happened early on Wednesday at 17th Street. Atlanta Police are still searching for a car involved in a "gun battle," where a woman driver was caught in the middle of gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Nonprofit works to help seniors dealing with inflation woes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many metro Atlanta seniors are struggling to make ends meet. As costs soar, Gwinnett County resident Joe Karch is among them. “Rent is $1,200, $1,400, $1,600 for one bedroom apartment," said Karch who is also a Navy veteran. He served the country proudly as an...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy