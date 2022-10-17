ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

WKRC

Local man faces charges after SWAT situation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

LIBERTY POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN CRASH

(Liberty, IN)--In Liberty, a police officer was involved in an accident Tuesday night. It happened at around 8 o’clock at the intersection of College Corner Avenue and Seminary Street. According to scanner traffic, the officer’s vehicle was struck while he was stopped at the intersection. The other driver was reportedly non-verbal and was taken to a hospital. That driver’s identity and extent of injuries has not been released. The officer was not injured. The Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.
LIBERTY, IN
Fox 19

Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
CINCINNATI, OH

