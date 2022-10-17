Read full article on original website
DPD: 12 arrested in countywide car theft operation
The Dayton Police worked with several agencies on Tuesday including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Springboro PD, Kettering PD, State Highway Patrol, Trotwood PD and Butler Township PD.
1 arrested following Trotwood drug bust
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
2 Fairfield Township officers resign after choosing not to fire at armed suspect
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two Fairfield Township police officers resigned last week after opting not to use deadly force against an armed homicide suspect earlier this month. Later in the same encounter on Oct. 8, Hamilton police officers shot and killed the suspect, 25-year-old Stephaun Jones. The multi-scene incident...
2 arrested during search of Trotwood home: Police seek info
Trotwood detectives searched a home at 926 Olive Road while investigating a felony theft, a Trotwood detective said in a release. During the search, several people were found in the home and in a trailer in the backyard.
1 in custody after SWAT situation in South Fairmount
Multiple officers have their guns drawn and SWAT can be heard outside the building saying, 'We are not going away ... you're surrounded.'
One arrested after police seize 10K fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of drugs
One individual was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges.
Cheviot police: Video shows driver pin woman between vehicles after altercation
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A night out in Cheviot ended withone woman being briefly pinned between two vehicles and taken to the hospital and another woman, 25-year-old Jashayla Headed, was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center. Headen is charged with felonious assault. After the bars along Harrison...
Local man faces charges after SWAT situation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was arrested after SWAT was called Wednesday afternoon. Eric Duff, 33, is charged with felonious assault, unlawful restraint and inducing panic, according to court documents. Police say he barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out after firing shots into a vehicle...
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death turns herself in
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother wanted by police following her indictment in connection with the death of her infant son has turned herself in, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted on Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges for causing the death of...
Dayton man found guilty of shooting that led to hours-long SWAT standoff
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been convicted of charges connected to a deadly shooting earlier this year. Johnny Trigg, Jr., 44, was found guilty Tuesday on two counts each of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. His trial had started Oct. 13.
VIDEO: Cincinnati police search for suspect in attempted abduction in Carthage
Police shared surveillance footage showing a man in an orange shirt attempting to grab a woman walking at the intersection of E Seymour Avenue and Market Place at around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Man killed, female hurt in College Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 37-year-old man is dead and another person is hurt in a double shooting as a youth football practice ended in College Hill late Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police. Youth football players were still nearby when shots rang out at about 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block...
BCSO: 14-year-old arrested after threatening to kill teacher at NKY high school
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old vaguely threatened a school shooting, bringing a knife to school and threatening to kill his teacher.
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after an alleged road rage incident led to a shooting in Delhi Township. It happened around 11:25 p.m. when a driver was traveling westbound on Bender Road when another driver passed him and then forced him off the roadway. When he got out of...
Student arrested for threats about bringing a knife to school and killing his teacher
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A Conner High School student is in custody for allegedly making threats online. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said it received two separate reports after screenshots of a threat from a student toward his teacher began making the rounds at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies...
Police: 1 dead in College Hill shooting after youth football practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot Tuesday night in College Hill. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Larch avenues. One of the victims died at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. The other victim was shot in the leg. EMS transported her to the...
LIBERTY POLICE OFFICER INVOLVED IN CRASH
(Liberty, IN)--In Liberty, a police officer was involved in an accident Tuesday night. It happened at around 8 o’clock at the intersection of College Corner Avenue and Seminary Street. According to scanner traffic, the officer’s vehicle was struck while he was stopped at the intersection. The other driver was reportedly non-verbal and was taken to a hospital. That driver’s identity and extent of injuries has not been released. The officer was not injured. The Indiana State Police is handling the investigation.
Gunshots ring out as man shot near Oakley Square: Video
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 29-year-old man was shot and wounded inside a vehicle just steps away from Oakley Square Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover. It happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection...
Woman killed in Springfield crash identified
A 29-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 west on US 40 when he collided with a car driven by 30-year-old Saxzonee Grisham, who was turning left at the intersection with Upper Valley Pike.
