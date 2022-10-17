ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Ryan Erlacher introduced as Augusta University’s new athletic director

By Brendan Robertson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xT4g_0ickt7DI00

(Augusta 16, 2022) – Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel , PhD, today announced the appointment of Ryan Erlacher as the new director of athletics. The appointment follows a comprehensive and competitive national search. With his selection, Erlacher becomes the third director of athletics in Augusta University’s history. He will assume his new role on Oct. 17, 2022.

“Recently retired athletics director Clint Bryant left a long legacy of success at Augusta University, so we knew we had some big shoes to fill. We have the utmost confidence in Ryan Erlacher, who brings a tremendous amount of experience from Clayton State University and other institutions,” said Keel. “I’m excited to welcome Ryan to Jaguar Nation and can’t wait to see him help grow the future of athletics here. I know he will lead our student athletes and coaches to many wins, both athletically and academically.”

Currently the director of athletics at Clayton State, Erlacher takes over an Augusta University athletics program that has emerged at the top of the Peach Belt and Southland Conferences in multiple sports. Men’s basketball has achieved unprecedented success, winning the Peach Belt Conference regular season and tournament titles before reaching the NCAA Division II National Championship game last year. Volleyball won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Championship for the fourth consecutive year before reaching the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the first time in program history. Men’s Cross Country won its third consecutive Peach Belt Conference Championship. Women’s golf won its inaugural Southland Conference Tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA Division I Regional.

“My family and I are beyond excited to be joining Augusta University and the local community,” said Erlacher. “I’d like to thank President Keel, Dr. Russell Keen and the entire search committee for their vote of confidence in me to lead Augusta athletics into the future. Clint Bryant was a great leader in our field, and I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence he started.

“We are going to set a bold and exciting vision for the future of Augusta University athletics, one where I truly believe the sky’s the limit. We will work tirelessly to set a higher standard of excellence in everything that we do and produce programs that represent our institution exceedingly well, on and off the field of play.”

As an executive and administrator in intercollegiate athletics, Erlacher brings over 15 years of experience to Augusta University. As chief athletics administrator at Clayton State, he oversees 11 sports and manages more than 30 staff members. Under his leadership, academic success within Clayton State Athletics is at an all-time high, with the department achieving above a 3.0 GPA for the past eight semesters. For the past three years, Clayton State has earned the Peach Belt Conference President’s Academic Award. In 2022, the department was a finalist for the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence.

Prior to Clayton State, Erlacher served as the senior associate director of athletics at fellow Peach Belt Conference member institution Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla., from 2011-18. Erlacher had a brief stop a Newman University as associate director of athletics in 2010, and as assistant athletic director at Northwood University from 2007-10. At the outset of his professional career, Erlacher worked at Florida State University as an athletics assistant from 2006-07 and fellow DI Stetson University from 2004-05. With the latter, he was director of basketball operations for the Hatters.

Erlacher began his career as a student assistant for the Flagler College men’s basketball team under legendary coach Bo Clark. During that time, the Saints went 91-27 and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in program history, reaching No. 2 in the national rankings.

Erlacher earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Flagler College in 2004 and a master’s degree in sport administration from Florida State in 2007. He and his wife Kellie are the parents of a son and a daughter.

Erlacher will spend the next several weeks transitioning his duties at Clayton State. Until his arrival at Augusta University, interim Director of Athletics Melissa Brocato will continue to serve in that capacity.

The athletic director search committee was chaired by Keen and included Augusta University’s Dr. Zach Kelehear , vice provost for instruction; Sharon Quarles , women’s volleyball head coach; Dr. H. David Hunt , associate professor, Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences ; Jason McKenzie , associate director of philanthropy for athletics; Haley Gilbert, student athlete, women’s track and field/cross country; Dr. Michael Ash, vice president of the Birdie Club ; Emmett Turner, president of the Birdie Club; and Henry Ingram, donor and friend of Augusta University athletics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Junior golfer now heading for Augusta

Jake Sheffield is headed to Augusta National Golf Club after securing a spot in the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals Finals. The 14-year-old, who has become something of a celebrity in Tellico Village, qualified for the national tournament after a tightly contested regional qualifier Sept. 10 at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. “It was actually pretty crazy,” Sheffield said. “I never really expected to win, it was just...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta Jr. Players take top honors at Georgia Theater Conference

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Augusta Jr. Players won the top prize over the weekend at the Georgia Theater Conference. It’s a convention where various groups compete with short plays, participate in workshops and students can audition for scholarships. The cast of Sister Act Jr. ranges in age from 13 to 18-years old. They competed against […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament now open

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Applications to work at the 2023 Masters Tournament are now open at jobs.masters.com. The Masters is looking for dedicated candidates to join their team this April in roles across Concessions, Hospitality and Merchandise. Applications will be accepted through December 5, 2022. All applicants must be at least 16 years of age on or […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy after fights broke out last week, according to Fort Gordon officials. We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids enrolled over the weekend. One parent, Ronnie Williams, tells us his daughter was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe Academy class cancelled for safety reasons

Ft. GORDON, Ga. ( WJBF) – The participants of Ft. Gordon’s most recent Youth ChalleGNe Academy were sent home after only a short time. This program is run by the Georgia National Guard. More stories about Ft. Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy: 08/27/2016: Students graduate from Fort Gordon’s Youth ChalleNGe Academy 11/10/2017: Behind the scenes look […]
GORDON, GA
wgac.com

The Surprising Best Burger Spots in South Carolina and Georgia

What goes into being the best burger in South Carolina or Georgia? There’s a lot of good options throughout both states, so being named the best is quite an accomplishment. Our friends over at Readers Digest took on the task of figuring out which of them were the absolute best.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Aiken Electric Cooperative helps repair homes in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Electric Cooperative is serving the community with its annual Project Power initiative. They’ve partnered with the Aiken County Chapter of United Way’s ‘Project Vision’ to complete minor repairs on homes in the area. We spoke with the chapter president about...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Funeral service set for state Rep. Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funeral services have been scheduled for late state Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. They’ll take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bell Auditorium on Telfair Street in downtown Augusta. Howard died last week at age 67. “We have lost a husband, father, grandfather,...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta plant gets $178M grant that could spark 600 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Wednesday announced Solvay Specialty Polymers in Augusta as the recipient of a $178.2 million grant to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain. With the funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law, the plant aims to manufacture electric battery-grade binders...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Democrat and Republican parties weigh in on early voting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As midterm elections head into their final weeks, the polls are still open for early voting. The recent debate between Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacy Abrams was going back and forth about voting rights. On Wednesday Georgia Democrats Early Voting Tour makes a stop in Augusta to talk about the importance of this election.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy