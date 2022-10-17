ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

George man arrested after standoff

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago

GEORGE - A 60-year-old George resident was arrested Sunday morning after a several-hour standoff after law enforcement attempted to arrest him for assault, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office statement.

A release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office states responders were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to E. Montmorency Blvd. in George.

Deputies learned that the suspect, Robert Wiseman, pointed a rifle at an unnamed male as he attempted to drop his mother off at the residence. The victim fled from the residence back to his vehicle where he called 911.

The release states GCSO deputies and officers from the Moses Lake and Quincy police departments arrived and attempted to arrest Wiseman, but he refused to exit his residence. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was called and after several hours of negotiation, Wiseman was taken into custody without further incident.

Wiseman was transported to Quincy Valley Hospital where he was medically cleared before being transported to the Grant County Jail and arrested for assault, the release states.

Other agencies involved included Grant County Fire District 3, Protection-1 EMS, Othello Police Department and Grant Behavioral Health & Wellness Renew.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies in East Wenatchee arrest man suspected of assaulting trooper, eluding police

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting a state trooper and eluding police in Wenatchee was arrested on Tuesday. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Victor Dominguez in East Wenatchee for two warrants. One was for a Domestic Violence Court Order Violation, and the second was for third-degree assault. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says Dominguez assaulted a Washington State Patrol...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

East Wenatchee woman accused of slamming into police vehicle after pursuits in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee woman with multiple warrants is accused of slamming into a police vehicle after fleeing from law enforcement on Wednesday in Wenatchee. The Columbia River Drug Task Force had located 28-year-old Danielle Reyes while she was driving in Wenatchee. Detectives say Reyes has multiple misdemeanor warrants and had been involved in several eluding incidents in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Orondo man accused of threatening orchard worker with a gun

A 73-year-old Orondo man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly threatening an orchard worker with a handgun and firing it into the air. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies say on Sept. 27, Steven Newton Stannard exited his home on Orondo Point Lane while the worker was mowing grass nearby and pointed a .22-caliber handgun at him.
ORONDO, WA
ifiberone.com

13-year-old Ephrata student arrested

EPHRATA - A 13-year-old Ephrata Middle School student has been arrested. According to the Ephrata Police, the teen was taken into custody after they allegedly made an in-person threat to another student on Friday after school on campus. Once police were notified of the incident, police went to an off-campus...
EPHRATA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Othello mother & boyfriend arrested 8 months after alleged rape of a 3-year-old

OTHELLO, Wash. — Eight months after a 3-year-old girl was brought in to be evaluated for a suspected rape, the child’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested for withholding information about the incident. According to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old Othello man named Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres was arrested on October 17 for the accused...
OTHELLO, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Man arrested after pointing rifle at man; barricading himself inside home in George

GEORGE — A man accused of pointing a rifle at another man Saturday night was arrested early Sunday morning after reportedly barricading himself inside a home in George. Grant County deputies responded about 8 p.m. Saturday to East Montmorency Boulevard in George after Robert Wiseman, 60, allegedly pointed a rifle at a man as he was trying to drop his mother off at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Man Faces 1st Degree Assault After Allegedly Shooting Roommate

A Grant County man is in stable condition after being flown to a hospital in Spokane from gunshot wounds. Deputies say 22-year-old Jordan Romero Ortega got into an argument with his roommate, 44-year-old Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, at their home in Warden Saturday. Garcia Cortes reportedly pulled out a gun and...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Warden-area man shot roommate over argument about cleaning their home

WARDEN — Investigators allege a Warden man shot his roommate during an argument about cleaning their home. Crisoforo Garcia Cortes, 44, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with assault in the second degree while armed with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,00 during his initial court appearance on Monday.
WARDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Haystack burns in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire crews are responding to a burning haystack near Road 170. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports that visibility is limited in the area, due to smoke. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.
ncwlife.com

Second suspect netted in Yair Flores murder

WALLA WALLA — An East Wenatchee man with a violent criminal record is the second person arrested in the murder of Yair Flores, the Wenatchee 18-year-old was shot to death in his own bed two months ago. On Tuesday, police agencies in Walla Walla arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez, who’s...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
3K+
Followers
146
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy