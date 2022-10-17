George man arrested after standoff

GEORGE - A 60-year-old George resident was arrested Sunday morning after a several-hour standoff after law enforcement attempted to arrest him for assault, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office statement.

A release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office states responders were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to E. Montmorency Blvd. in George.

Deputies learned that the suspect, Robert Wiseman, pointed a rifle at an unnamed male as he attempted to drop his mother off at the residence. The victim fled from the residence back to his vehicle where he called 911.

The release states GCSO deputies and officers from the Moses Lake and Quincy police departments arrived and attempted to arrest Wiseman, but he refused to exit his residence. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was called and after several hours of negotiation, Wiseman was taken into custody without further incident.

Wiseman was transported to Quincy Valley Hospital where he was medically cleared before being transported to the Grant County Jail and arrested for assault, the release states.

Other agencies involved included Grant County Fire District 3, Protection-1 EMS, Othello Police Department and Grant Behavioral Health & Wellness Renew.