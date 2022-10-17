ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NECN

27 Dogs Removed From NH Home Amid Animal Neglect Investigation

Twenty-seven Labrador Retrievers were rescued from inhumane conditions in New Hampshire earlier this month, according to the Monadnock Humane Society, and the breeder is facing animal neglect charges. The dogs were seized following a year-long investigation by an MHS humane agent involving New Hampshire State Police. The dogs, 13 adults...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS New York

RSV and other respiratory illnesses spiking in children across Tri-State

VALHALLA, N.Y. - Hospitals here and across the country are dealing with a surge in children's respiratory illness. Some struggle to accommodate all the kids who need hospital care. CBS2's Tony Aiello took a look at the surge and the possible COVID connection. It's a challenging time for medical staff at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center. "We are at capacity. We are not overwhelmed, certainly. We can take care of children as necessary," said Dr. Sankaran Krishnan, chief of pediatric pulmonology. "We did have to redeploy some of our resources to keep up with the surge."Krishnan says the common childhood lung...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

CT state police audit found widespread discrepancies with trooper ticket data

A newly obtained internal audit reveals Connecticut State Police supervisors in 2018 uncovered significant discrepancies in the number of traffic tickets issued by dozens of troopers, raising questions about how carefully the agency examined whether fake ticket schemes conducted by four officers were more widespread. “The audit is not as...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

10 Most Beautiful Lakes in Connecticut Worth Visiting

Lakes in Connecticut offer a surprising array of recreational activities, sightseeing, and hikes. This small New England state packs a punch regarding waterways, so it should make your must-see list when you travel the Northeast. These ten beautiful lakes in CT are indeed sights to behold. Let’s dig in as we unpack what each of these lakes offers!
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Bloomfield man convicted of selling fentanyl and cocaine around CT

BLOOMFIELD — A town man faces at least a decade in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking-related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Kenston Harry, 41, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 400 grams or more...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
I95 Rock

Three Far Out Connecticut Urban Legends You May Not Have Heard Of

Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more. Connecticut has its...
CONNECTICUT STATE
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

It's starting already, you've been hit with the pre-Black Friday exclusive deals even though it's not even Halloween. You can feel the shift away from shopping on Thanksgiving even more from national retailers this year in Connecticut. There were a standout few over the past few years, the big-box's that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

DOT to demonstrate wrong-way driving deterrents in Southington tonight

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is looking to tackle an issue that it said has taken a deadly toll on drivers. Tuesday night, it planned to demonstrate some new tactics designed to stop wrong way crashes. Along a ramp to Interstate 84 west in Southington, there’s...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off

Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Two separate busts by Massachusetts State Police nets 30,000 doses of fentanyl, 27,480 bags of fentanyl/heroin

Two busts by the Massachusetts State Police have netted big quantities of fentanyl and heroin. According to Massachusetts State Police, on Wednesday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant on Miller Street that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Health Headlines: Sick kids fill hospitals; 5-day quarantine may not be enough

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a surge in children’s respiratory viruses nationwide, including at children’s hospitals in Connecticut. “Things like RSV, respiratory syncytial, virus, rhinovirus, adenovirus, a variety of others. We’re seeing that here at Yale as well, with a lot of kids in the emergency department,” said Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

