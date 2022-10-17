VALHALLA, N.Y. - Hospitals here and across the country are dealing with a surge in children's respiratory illness. Some struggle to accommodate all the kids who need hospital care. CBS2's Tony Aiello took a look at the surge and the possible COVID connection. It's a challenging time for medical staff at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital at Westchester Medical Center. "We are at capacity. We are not overwhelmed, certainly. We can take care of children as necessary," said Dr. Sankaran Krishnan, chief of pediatric pulmonology. "We did have to redeploy some of our resources to keep up with the surge."Krishnan says the common childhood lung...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO