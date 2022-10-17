ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska, Platte River facing worst drought in a decade

Neb. — New video shows the extent of the drought on the Platte River. The National Drought Center says the river is almost entirely dry downstream of Kearney. Jeremy Gehle, the division head of water planning at the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, briefed KETV on the situation.
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
Oklahoma woman rescued after falling into construction hole

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is recovering after spending Tuesday night at the bottom of a construction hole that she accidentally fell into while out for a walk. Learn more in the video above. After hours of yelling for help, a couple was able to hear her...
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: 1st Congressional District

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's 1st Congressional District candidates stand on their key issues. Rep. Mike Flood is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election. Health care. Rep. Mike Flood believes that health care is too expensive, and government intervention...
Sanibel Causeway reopens to residents after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Drone footage of Sanibel Causeway collapse. The Sanibel Causeway has reopened to Florida residents following Hurricane Ian. The governor's office announced Wednesday morning that the emergency repairs have been completed and access for residents to Sanibel Island has been restored. “The work that...
