Socorro, NM

High-speed internet finally coming to Socorro

By Anna Padilla
 2 days ago

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Groundwork on fiber optic internet cable started on Monday in Socorro. TDS Telecom is laying wire as it works to provide high-speed internet to residents. The Socorro mayor says the city has been trying to get broadband internet for 15 years.

Officials were trying to get federal grants for the project, but hose required a provider to install services for the entire county. That caused the project to be delayed, so TDS went ahead without federal funding, installing broadband only within the city limits. The company expects the service to be active in the spring.

