ocala-news.com
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church to host book and ice cream giveaway this weekend
The Ocala Police Department is teaming up with St. Paul A.M.E. Church and the Poinciana Heights Task Force to host a children’s book and ice cream giveaway this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School, which is located at 1900 SW 5th Street in Ocala.
WCJB
Marion County residents were in the Halloween spirit searching for strange and weird items
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Goons, ghouls, and goblins haunted Marion County for a strange and unusual night out. Halloween is just twelve days away, but residents in Ocala were already in the spirit. People dressed up in their costumes for the first-ever “The Oddities Marketplace.” Weird items like bone art,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala to host additional public meeting on proposed redistricting maps
The City of Ocala has announced that an additional public meeting about proposed redistricting will be held on Thursday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MLK First Responders Campus. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will cover the proposed redistricting maps, and...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm to you Revue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Their mission is to spark interest in animal care for future generations. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about Farm to you Revue.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
WestMUTTster Dog Show set for Saturday in Eustis
The 18th annual WestMUTTster Dog Show is set for Saturday at Ferran Park in Eustis and you can bet it’s going to be a pup-tastic day. The event begins at 11 a.m. with pet-friendly vendors, silent auction and registration for the dog show that begins at 2 p.m. Owners can register their pets for $10, which includes two categories, $5 for each additional category.
ocala-news.com
Candy Crawl trick-or-treating event heading to Paddock Mall
A Candy Crawl event will bring trick-or-treating to the Paddock Mall later this month. The Halloween-themed event will take place on Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road. During the two-hour event, stores throughout the mall will...
villages-news.com
Rare American Bittern In The Villages
It’s very rare that the American Bittern is seen here in The Villages. That may be because they are almost perfectly camouflaged in the water reeds, such as this one on the trail behind the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with...
Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location
What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023.
ocala-news.com
Moonlight Over On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
The moon was peeking through the trees at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Baumgartner for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Bald Eagle Love In The Villages
These bald eagles returned to their nest and tidied up a bit, and then cuddled in the early morning near Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
wcsx.com
Loofa Love At The Villages
There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
ocala-news.com
Evergreen Cemetery needs volunteers for cleanup day on October 29
The Evergreen Cemetery is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day that will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. The City of Ocala Public Works Department will host the volunteer cleanup at the Evergreen Cemetery, which is located at the 300 block of NW 8th Street. Volunteers will meet at the cemetery and assist with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
ocala-news.com
Melissa Dawn Kent
Melissa Dawn Kent, 47, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born July 5, 1975 in Bluefield, West Virginia to John Terry and Peggy Sutherland. She worked as a cosmetologist for many years. Melissa was a creative individual and also loved painting. Melissa is preceded in...
ocala-news.com
Fall Sky Over Stone Creek In Ocala
This morning sky over Stone Creek in Ocala showed the signs of fall. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Controversial crematory proposed in residential neighborhood
Residents of an Ocala neighborhood who are staunchly opposed to a nearby funeral home’s plan to build a crematory on its premises will have to wait a few more months for a decision by Marion County commissioners. Ocala Memorial Gardens Inc first asked the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission...
Villages Daily Sun
Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque
Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
BOCC delays vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners tabled a proposed development from the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor in its Oct. 18 meeting, citing concerns about the developer’s site plans, traffic issues, and school capacity while acknowledging opposition from neighborhood horse farms.
wuft.org
Black-owned farms are disappearing. One Alachua County man is fighting to preserve what’s left
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently directed $2.2 billion to compensate farmers for historic lending discrimination. The lack of credit access caused the loss of Black-run farms nationwide. The number of Black farm operators dwindled from almost one million in 1900 to less than 50,000 today. Listen below as WUFT’s...
WCJB
Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
