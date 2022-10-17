ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church to host book and ice cream giveaway this weekend

The Ocala Police Department is teaming up with St. Paul A.M.E. Church and the Poinciana Heights Task Force to host a children’s book and ice cream giveaway this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School, which is located at 1900 SW 5th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala to host additional public meeting on proposed redistricting maps

The City of Ocala has announced that an additional public meeting about proposed redistricting will be held on Thursday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the MLK First Responders Campus. The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will cover the proposed redistricting maps, and...
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

WestMUTTster Dog Show set for Saturday in Eustis

The 18th annual WestMUTTster Dog Show is set for Saturday at Ferran Park in Eustis and you can bet it’s going to be a pup-tastic day. The event begins at 11 a.m. with pet-friendly vendors, silent auction and registration for the dog show that begins at 2 p.m. Owners can register their pets for $10, which includes two categories, $5 for each additional category.
EUSTIS, FL
ocala-news.com

Candy Crawl trick-or-treating event heading to Paddock Mall

A Candy Crawl event will bring trick-or-treating to the Paddock Mall later this month. The Halloween-themed event will take place on Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside the mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road. During the two-hour event, stores throughout the mall will...
villages-news.com

Rare American Bittern In The Villages

It’s very rare that the American Bittern is seen here in The Villages. That may be because they are almost perfectly camouflaged in the water reeds, such as this one on the trail behind the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Bald Eagle Love In The Villages

These bald eagles returned to their nest and tidied up a bit, and then cuddled in the early morning near Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
wcsx.com

Loofa Love At The Villages

There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Evergreen Cemetery needs volunteers for cleanup day on October 29

The Evergreen Cemetery is seeking volunteers for a cleanup day that will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. The City of Ocala Public Works Department will host the volunteer cleanup at the Evergreen Cemetery, which is located at the 300 block of NW 8th Street. Volunteers will meet at the cemetery and assist with cleaning headstones, raking leaves, picking up fallen tree limbs, and cleaning up debris.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Melissa Dawn Kent

Melissa Dawn Kent, 47, passed away on October 10, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born July 5, 1975 in Bluefield, West Virginia to John Terry and Peggy Sutherland. She worked as a cosmetologist for many years. Melissa was a creative individual and also loved painting. Melissa is preceded in...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Fall Sky Over Stone Creek In Ocala

This morning sky over Stone Creek in Ocala showed the signs of fall. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Controversial crematory proposed in residential neighborhood

Residents of an Ocala neighborhood who are staunchly opposed to a nearby funeral home’s plan to build a crematory on its premises will have to wait a few more months for a decision by Marion County commissioners. Ocala Memorial Gardens Inc first asked the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque

Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WCJB

Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
GAINESVILLE, FL

