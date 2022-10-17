Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Mulhall's Nursery gives tips on preparing your yard for the winter
OMAHA, Neb. — The crew at Mulhall's Nursery gave KETV some tips on preparing your yard for the winter. They said you should have "winterizer" on hand — a specially formulated lawn fertilizer that helps your grass store energy for winter survival. Experts said this should be done...
Irrigation experts share tips for Omaha area homeowners amid freezing temps
Kevin Bacon with Pioneer Underground Lawn Sprinklers shares tips for homeowners with sprinkler systems as the temperatures drop.
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic update: Morning car fire impacts I-80 exit at Nebraska Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car fire on an exit ramp of Interstate 80 impacted eastbound traffic early this morning. The fire happened right around 6 a.m. at the exit to Nebraska Crossing. Heavy smoke billowed over the area for about 20 minutes. The ramp remained closed to traffic for...
WOWT
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
KETV.com
Omaha's famous Time Out Foods announces it's up for sale
OMAHA, Neb. — A popular fried chicken restaurant has announced it's up for sale. "It's official, Time Out Chicken is for sale!" a statement from the restaurant's real estate broker said. Time Out Foods has been known as, "Omaha's best fried chicken," for more than 50 years. The family-owned...
WOWT
Mysterious camper under Omaha bridge appears in new spot
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new twist to a bizarre mystery first reported by 6 On Your Side. A large camper trailer found illegally dumped in one spot has turned up in another. Earlier this month an abandoned camper was found under the bridge at 168th Street near West Dodge.
WOWT
Crews demolish downtown Omaha library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the construction of Mutual of Omaha’s new downtown location. The 677-foot skyscraper will become the tallest building in the state and take up the space occupied by the W. Dale Clark Library. But not everyone is excited to see the old library go.
KETV.com
I-480 eastbound downtown Omaha closing Oct. 21-23
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that an eastbound section of Interstate 480 will be temporarily closed. From Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. to Oct. 23 at 6 p.m., the downtown Omaha stretch of I-480 eastbound will be temporarily closed. The closure will be near...
KETV.com
Surprised downtown Omaha drivers face new pay-to-park QR codes
CUSTER, S.D. — A new parking operation in downtown Omaha is taking some drivers by surprise. The technology requires you to scan a QR code or text a number and enter your license plate to park. If you don't pay, the fines are costly but that's not the only...
klin.com
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
WOWT
Closing of Omaha’s 42nd Street Bridge could be trouble for small businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two family-owned businesses are hoping to survive a construction project that will shut down the 42nd Street bridge in Omaha. The bridge is more than 60 years old and covers C and D streets and runs over railroad tracks. It’s also in need of repair, but...
Water access at Standing Bear Lake set to close for improvements
The drafted plan includes improvements and additions like two new boat ramps, a kayak launch, an improved parking lot and more fishing access. The lake is set to close this winter for about a year.
KETV.com
Vehicle fire causes billowing smoke on I-80 near Gretna
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A vehicle fire near the Interstate 80 Gretna exit caused billowing smoke in the air Thursday morning. The fire happened around 6:10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 432 on I-80. Sarpy County officials say no one was injured and the fire was put out around...
KETV.com
KETV partners with Completely KIDS for Giving Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — October is Bullying Prevention Month. Did you know that 20% of school children say they’ve been bullied? Being bullied increases a child’s risk of depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties, lower academic achievement and dropping out of school. A school-based bullying prevention program can decrease bullying by up to 25%.
WOWT
Google to install fiber lines in Omaha
Kearney Hub
Woman-owned small business serving up frozen treats for pups
Amanda Colanino wants every dog to feel welcome walking through her front door. The owner of DogGurt opened a new storefront in northwest Bellevue on June 9, expanding the footprint of her small business while hoping to be part of a revitalization along Harrison Street by bringing in customers from across the Omaha metropolitan area.
KETV.com
Omaha mother shares sobriety journey in award-winning book
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mother and writer is sharing her story of sobriety in the hope that others will find clarity and peace in their lives by considering their own alcohol use. “I feel so blessed and so grateful to be almost three years sober and be able...
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
WOWT
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st Street near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
