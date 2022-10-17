Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
Pineland clients were VIP guest at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
On Wednesday morning the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled out the red carpet for clients of Pinelands’ High Hope adult day programs in Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties. Kiwanian Connie Saunders coordinates and leads the visit for these VIP guest. She took over the program from the late Kiwanian Sylvia Brown. They actually named the program “Sylvia Brown’s Day at the Fair.”
Hurricane Ian Could Not Stop the 49th Annual Attic Sale
The Statesboro Service League (SSL), a local non-profit organization in Bulloch County, hosted their 49th Annual Attic Sale on October 1, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. This years’ sale faced the challenge of Hurricane Ian barreling down toward Statesboro. “Our amazing League of ladies managed to put together a...
Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members; Six local students inducted
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022. There were six inductees from Georgia Southern University. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in...
Truckers invited to free lunch at Enmarket on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday Oct. 24, truckers are invited to have free lunches at Enmarket through the Feed a Trucker campaign. Truckers can swing by from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The campaign is a project of Veteran Carriers and Enmarket, that serves in thanking truck drivers for their hard work. Truckers can […]
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry officials issue suggested trick or treat times for Halloween
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's a question asked by parents every year, especially when October 31 falls during the school week. "When is trick or treating?" Many municipalities and police departments issue their own advisories on suggested Halloween trick or treat days and hours. WJCL has heard from the following...
Statesboro City Council recognizes employees and community organizations
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting the Mayor and council members recognized First Baptist Church, Safe Haven and employees Jimmy Murray and Layne Phillips. Recognitions/Public Presentations:. A) Presentation of a key to the City to First...
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars. Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of […]
blufftonsun.com
BJVIM to host ‘wild’ dinner to benefit Ridgeland clinic
Bluffton Jasper Volunteers in Medicine (BJVIM) will host a benefit Dinner on the Wild Side from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Legacy Park, 328 Lakeview Drive in Ridgeland. The public is cordially invited to join the organization for a spectacular evening featuring shrimp, venison and other wild game dishes created by Frankie Denmark.
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Downtown Savannah residents express concerns about homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On any given night, there are people relying on sidewalks, benches and tents for beds. Since the start of 2022, 1,118 people in Savannah are struggling with homelessness, according to the Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless. Of that number, 512 are living outside, which is down from 2020. On Tuesday night, […]
Jean Marilyn Vause Nessmith
Mrs. Jean Marilyn Vause Nessmith entered eternal rest on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Ogeechee Hospice after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jean was born December 6, 1951, in Statesboro. She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1969 and received a B. S. in Business from Georgia Southern College (now University) in 1972.
What the closure of WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center means for Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia’s healthcare system is entering its busiest season for traumatic injuries but this year they’ll be operating with one less hospital. WellStar’s Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will close its doors on Nov. 1, leaving the Peach State with just four level-one facilities. One of those is located in Savannah. Dr. James […]
Sharon Moyer Raines
Miss Sharon Moyer Raines, 80, passed away October 17, 2022, peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was born in Albion, Michigan to the late Vincent and Lorraine Corley Moyer. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey D. and Julie Raines of Midway; grandchildren Brittany (Kevin) Douglas, Ashley...
Georgia ghost tour named one of the top 10 in the U.S. for 2022
SAVANNAH — USA Today has ranked America’s best ghost tours in 2022, and a Georgia company made it on the list. The newspaper asked readers to vote on the best tours to get a chilling dose of history in some of American’s oldest cities. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Savannah Tribune
PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune
It Is Highly Possible That Our Voter Registrations May Be Challenged While We Are In Line To Vote During Early Voting Or On Election Day. Unfortunately, Georgia SB 202 has allowed for these challenges to be made. It is STRONGLY. go to the My Voter Page (www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/), Check Your Voter...
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
