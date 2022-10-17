ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

FOX8 News

Guilford County man missing for more than a month

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T to bus students to the polls

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday. They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election. The bus to polls will...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Motorists can expect delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Tower Lane. As of 5:45 p.m., the south left shoulder and left lane...
sandhillssentinel.com

Two airlifted after crash on U.S. 1

Two people were airlifted after a crash outside of Southern Pines on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 at Youngs Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when a Ford Mustang pulled out from Youngs Road in front of the Mirage.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wfmynews2.com

VOTE NOW! Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Oct. 28

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — From touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for October 28. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch all the Triad high school football highlights in our Friday Football Fever playlist.
WFMY NEWS2

Man killed on Holt Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers said 34-year-old Anthony Cooper Jr. died after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home

RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
RALEIGH, NC

