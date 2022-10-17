Read full article on original website
Guilford County man missing for more than a month
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
Man killed after fiery crash on Brookcove Road in Stokes Co.
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a fiery crash after his car ran off a road and crashed into a tree in Stokes County, according to Troopers. North Carolina State Troopers were called to Brookcove Road around 2:41 a.m. A man was traveling South before approaching and intersection. That's when he ran off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle caught on fire and the man died at the scene.
New central NC severe thunderstorm warnings include Wake, Durham counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw...
Body of missing woman discovered beneath floor of home in Stokes County
Surry County, NC — The remains found at a house in Stokes County have been identified and are connected to a missing person’s case. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the remains have been identified as Sarah Ashley Hill, who was reported missing in 2018 out of Virginia.
NC A&T to bus students to the polls
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T State University and Bennett College are hosting a bus to the polls and an early voting block party in Greensboro on Friday. They are hosting the events to encourage students to vote in the midterm election. The bus to polls will...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties
Vehicle crash cleared on US-29 in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Motorists can expect delays on US-29 in Pittsylvania County due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near Tower Lane. As of 5:45 p.m., the south left shoulder and left lane...
Two airlifted after crash on U.S. 1
Two people were airlifted after a crash outside of Southern Pines on Saturday. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 1 at Youngs Road. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, a Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when a Ford Mustang pulled out from Youngs Road in front of the Mirage.
VOTE NOW! Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Oct. 28
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — From touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!. Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for October 28. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and watch all the Triad high school football highlights in our Friday Football Fever playlist.
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
Man killed on Holt Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers said 34-year-old Anthony Cooper Jr. died after being shot in Greensboro Tuesday evening, according to police. Greensboro Police got a call around 6:28 about a shooting at Holt Avenue at East Bessemer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper...
The Devil’s Tramping Ground: Mysteries swirl around this barren spot in central N.C.
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The ground is barren in the center. Even the crabgrass struggles to grow. Legend says nothing can thrive on this patch in the woods of Chatham County. It’s been this way for generations. For hundreds of years. Forever, they say. This is the Devil’s...
Kayaks falling from trailer triggers deadly North Carolina wreck
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
Two Arrested in Alamance County After Pawning Stolen Gun
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On September 28, a Haw River resident reported a break-in and larceny, giving Alamance County Sheriffs video surveillance. The suspect was soon identified as neighbor Jackson Ramirez. Ramirez, 24, was arrested and given a $10,000 bond. After making bond on October 15, Ramirez and his...
Greensboro honors fallen firefighters, daughter of Rick Murrell shares emotion after losing her father
Rick Murrell died in car crash in July 2022. His family came to the fallen firefighters memorial on Saturday and shared what he meant to them and the community.
Alamance County couple face robbery charges after pawning neighbor's shotgun
HAW RIVER, N.C. — A couple was arrested after pawning a stolen gun from a home in their own neighborhood in Haw River. Alamance County Sherriff's Office said Jackson Ramirez, 24, and Taylor Stanton, 22, were arrested after trying to pawn a shotgun that was taken from a home on Doe Lane.
Man shot, killed in Rockingham County on Wimbish Road, deputies say
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Rockingham County after a man was shot and killed on Monday, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 1:43 p.m., Rockingham County deputies responded when they were told someone was shot on Wimbish Road in Stoneville. Arriving deputies found Ryan Douglas Burroughs, […]
‘She was not with us anymore’: Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
Raleigh man recounts seeing shooting suspect on drive home
RALEIGH, NC. (WNCN)–A Raleigh man’s drive home Thursday was anything but routine. Fred Howard told CBS 17 News he was driving down Tarheel Club Road on Thursday when he saw a suspicious looking person cross the street. “I don’t know if he was even aware of my presence....
Family of Clemmons woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response. Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a […]
