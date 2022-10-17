Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Arkansas' Revenue Services Division requests $1.4 billion budget
(The Center Square) — The Revenue Services Division of Arkansas requested $1.4 billion in appropriations from the Legislature for fiscal year 2024 and 2025. The Joint Budget Committee approved the majority of the agency’s requests Tuesday with two exceptions: It reduced the amounts appropriated for motor fuel refunds from $20 million to $10 million and reduced the miscellaneous tax refund appropriation from $260 million to $175 million for fiscal year 2025.
cenlanow.com
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
Arkansas CenterPoint customers will need to make changes during Nov. 1 switch to Summit Utilities
CenterPoint Energy customers have some changes ahead with the transition from that company to Summit Utilities.
cenlanow.com
How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With midterm elections less than a month away – we’re taking a look at several of the constitutional amendments on the Louisiana November ballot. ULM political science professor, Joshua Stockly, breaks down amendments 2, 6 and 8. “The second amendment is asking voters...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas Ballot Issue 2: What is it?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
Kait 8
Asa Hutchinson joins 18 governors to oppose proposed Project Labor Agreement mandate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, along with 18 other governors, have submitted a letter in opposition to a proposed federal rule giving a preference to union construction contracts. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed an executive order which would require Project Labor Agreements for...
localmemphis.com
What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?
Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.
KHBS
Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
KHBS
Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
localmemphis.com
Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
Some counties in Arkansas will have jail expansion on their ballot, here's what to know
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Midterm election day is three weeks away and we want to make sure you are prepared as you head to the polls. Washington, Benton, and Madison counties all have jail expansion measures on the ballot. In Benton and Madison counties, the issue is split into two parts.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
wnax.com
Stopping Tyson Job Transfers
Tyson Foods has announced it will close its corporate office facilities in Dakota Dunes and move those jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. District 17 House candidate Bill Shorma lives in Dakota Dunes and says Tyson employs people from a wide area…..https://on.soundcloud.com/7JzmZ. Shorma says he isn’t sure local and...
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
cenlanow.com
Study: Louisiana is one of the deadliest states to drive in. See the top 10 here.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wherever you are, there is always a risk when you get behind the wheel. A study conducted by personal injury lawyers We Win broke down the top 10 deadliest states to drive in and Louisiana was on it. According to the study, Louisiana ranks as...
KHBS
Voters to decide whether Arkansas Congress can also call special sessions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Issue 1 is the first of four topics that will be on Arkansas ballots, and it aims to give the legislative branch of the state government a way to call Arkansas Congress into special sessions. As of the current State Constitution, only the governor can call a special session.
Issue 3 aims to solidify religious freedom in Arkansas constitution
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Constitution states that there can't be a preferred religion and that the government can't keep people from worshiping how they want. Though sometimes, it's not cut-and-dried, such as when a government agency says people can't go to a church because of a virus.
Arkansas Airbnb owner among global winners splitting $10M prize to build most OMG! stays
T-minus 10 seconds...and sleeping?
Kait 8
Gas prices trickle down, diesel prices soar
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A week after prices shot up 20 cents, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas dropped slightly. GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Oct. 17, that average prices in the Natural State fell 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.35. The national average price of gas fell...
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
