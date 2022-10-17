ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

thecentersquare.com

Arkansas' Revenue Services Division requests $1.4 billion budget

(The Center Square) — The Revenue Services Division of Arkansas requested $1.4 billion in appropriations from the Legislature for fiscal year 2024 and 2025. The Joint Budget Committee approved the majority of the agency’s requests Tuesday with two exceptions: It reduced the amounts appropriated for motor fuel refunds from $20 million to $10 million and reduced the miscellaneous tax refund appropriation from $260 million to $175 million for fiscal year 2025.
ARKANSAS STATE
cenlanow.com

The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Arkansas

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by adults. If passed, the Issue would allow only licensed commercial facilities to cultivate and sell it.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas Ballot Issue 2: What is it?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In politics and parliaments, there are majorities and supermajorities. We usually declare winners based on who got the most votes, but other times political bodies will insist on having even more affirmation. A resounding threshold needs to be reached to really declare the will of...
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

What would legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas mean?

Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the 2022 ballot, meaning that it garnered Arkansas residents' signatures in order to get in front of voters on the 2022 ballot. The other three issues are being introduced by state lawmakers.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Know what Arkansas Issue 2 means ahead of the election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An issue on the ballots in Arkansas for the election on Nov. 8 could make a difference in how many citizen-initiated issues are approved. Issue 2 would change the percentage of voters saying "yes'' to approve those issues. As the state constitution is written, citizens...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Those on both sides of legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas speak out

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are television ads now playing for and against issue 4. If approved, the measure would amend the state constitution to allow recreational marijuana use. Tyler Beaver with the organization Safe and Secure Communities, calls the ads claiming marijuana sales would result in law enforcement funding, “swamp politics.”
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Issue 1 could change how the Arkansas legislature works

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Midterm elections are getting closer, and the first issue you'll see on your ballot this year is about who has the authority to call the state legislatures to a special session. Though it may seem like a dry mechanical function of state government, it gets...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
wnax.com

Stopping Tyson Job Transfers

Tyson Foods has announced it will close its corporate office facilities in Dakota Dunes and move those jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. District 17 House candidate Bill Shorma lives in Dakota Dunes and says Tyson employs people from a wide area…..https://on.soundcloud.com/7JzmZ. Shorma says he isn’t sure local and...
DAKOTA CITY, NE
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Gas prices trickle down, diesel prices soar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A week after prices shot up 20 cents, the cost of gasoline in Arkansas dropped slightly. GasBuddy.com reported Monday, Oct. 17, that average prices in the Natural State fell 3.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.35. The national average price of gas fell...
ARKANSAS STATE

