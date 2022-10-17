The Statesboro Jaycees‘ featured fundraising event, Jaycees Nite Out, has been on a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic but came back bigger and better than ever this year. Jaycees Nite Out is an annual fundraising event where members of the chapter and members of the community are invited to come have a good time for a good cause by visiting local bars and restaurants where transportation is provided. The proceeds from each Jaycees Nite Out benefits a local non-profit organization, with this year’s beneficiary being the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night of Savannah/Southeast Georgia.

