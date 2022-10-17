Read full article on original website
Ms. Hannah Rashell Johnson
Hannah Rashell Johnson, age 33, died October 18, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, GA. She was born in Saginaw, MI to Erick Johnson and Christina Waibel D’Ippolito. Hannah moved to Cleveland, TN where she graded from the Cleveland High School. After graduation she moved to Palm Coast, FL. She enjoyed baking, cooking and drawing.
Sharon Moyer Raines
Miss Sharon Moyer Raines, 80, passed away October 17, 2022, peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was born in Albion, Michigan to the late Vincent and Lorraine Corley Moyer. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey D. and Julie Raines of Midway; grandchildren Brittany (Kevin) Douglas, Ashley...
Michael Griner
Mr. Michael Griner, age 39, of Baxley, GA., passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Augusta University Medical Center after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To...
Pineland clients were VIP guest at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair
On Wednesday morning the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair rolled out the red carpet for clients of Pinelands’ High Hope adult day programs in Bulloch, Candler and Tattnall counties. Kiwanian Connie Saunders coordinates and leads the visit for these VIP guest. She took over the program from the late Kiwanian Sylvia Brown. They actually named the program “Sylvia Brown’s Day at the Fair.”
Stanley White
Mr. Stanley White, age 57, passed into rest Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence under the care of his family and Ogeechee Area Hospice. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Ira and Lille Bell Cooper White. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System.
Kandace (Torrance) Gaye
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Kandace Torrance Gaye. Mrs. Kandace Torrance Gaye, age 34, of Ellabell, GA., passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA. After and extended illness.
Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members; Six local students inducted
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022. There were six inductees from Georgia Southern University. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in...
Savannah SCORE announces small biz finalists and panel of judges for BizPitch
Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5th annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition BizPitch Savannah. On November 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University. The finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.
Statesboro City Council recognizes employees and community organizations
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting the Mayor and council members recognized First Baptist Church, Safe Haven and employees Jimmy Murray and Layne Phillips. Recognitions/Public Presentations:. A) Presentation of a key to the City to First...
Mr. Booker T. Hendrix
Mr. Booker T. Hendrix “Billy Hendrix” was born January 20, 1930, in Candler County Georgia to the late Brooks Hendrix and Mae Ola Byrd. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Hendrix was retired...
Statesboro Jaycees raise $5,244.62 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society during Jaycees Nite Out
The Statesboro Jaycees‘ featured fundraising event, Jaycees Nite Out, has been on a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic but came back bigger and better than ever this year. Jaycees Nite Out is an annual fundraising event where members of the chapter and members of the community are invited to come have a good time for a good cause by visiting local bars and restaurants where transportation is provided. The proceeds from each Jaycees Nite Out benefits a local non-profit organization, with this year’s beneficiary being the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night of Savannah/Southeast Georgia.
Country music star Chris Cagle to shine on Statesboro
The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern proudly welcomes the next show in their 20th Anniversary Season, country music superstar Chris Cagle!. This performance is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!. Best known for his chart-topping hits such as “My Love Goes...
Mr. John Henry Lawson
Mr. John Henry Lawson, Jr. age 80 of Reidsville, GA., passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a Bryan County native but resided in Tattnal County for many years. He was a 1960 graduate of Pembroke Elementary High School in Pembroke, GA. He was a member of the Bethel A.M.E Church in Collins, GA., where he served as a steward.
Colony Bank names Judd Skinner Statesboro Market President
Colony Bank has announced the addition of Judd Skinner as Statesboro Market President. Skinner, who began his banking career in 2014, most recently served as Commercial Market Manager for Queensborough National Bank & Trust. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from Georgia Southern University, is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Bulloch, and is currently enrolled in the Georgia Bankers Association’s Banking School at the University of Georgia.
60th Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair 2022 information guide
Grice Connect has partnered with Bulloch Solutions and the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair to bring this comprehensive, interactive 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair information guide to you. This guide is designed to give you one place to quickly locate any information you may need about the fair. We will be updating this...
Todd Henry Newman
Mr. Todd Henry Newman, age 61, died October 9th, 2022. The Bulloch County native was a 1979 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Todd worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro, he later began his career with Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah, where he was employed for many years. Todd...
Matthew Lovett fulfills lifelong dream with opening of Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home
Some people simply know what they are meant to do in the world. Some people, from a very young age, can hear starkly and clearly the inner call towards their life’s purpose. Matthew Lovett is one of those people, and recently, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of opening a funeral home in his hometown of Statesboro.
Mr. Henry Earl Jones
Mr. Henry Earl Jones, age 79, died Wednesday October 12, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1962 graduate of Portal High School. Earl owned and operated Earl’s Auto Sales, Trans Oil Service Station, Southeastern Automotive and Earl Jones Rentals, until his retirement in 2009.
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, October 17, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. These...
Georgia Equality presents Boro Pride festival on October 15
Statesboro Pride is proud to announce its 2022 Boro Pride Festival on Saturday,. October 15, 2022 from noon to midnight. This event will be at the Georgia Southern University City Campus, 58 E. Main Street, Statesboro, GA. Nationally and globally, Pride is a festival to celebrate their identities and gain...
