Voice of America
Amnesty: ‘End SARS’ Protesters Still Locked Up in Nigeria After 2 Years
Abuja, nigeria — Rights group Amnesty International says more than 40 people arrested in Nigeria during the 2020 protests against a controversial police unit are still in jail two years later without having been convicted of any charges. Amnesty's report, released as part of the second anniversary of the...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
Michigan family of four disappear after father made 911 call saying ‘he had information about 9/11’
Four members of a family have gone missing under mysterious circumstances, police say. Authorities in Fremont, Michigan, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, 51, and their teenage sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. The four were last seen on Monday and are believed to be travelling in a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan silver in colour, the police department said in a statement. The family was seen at a BP gas station in Gulliver, purchasing food and gas around 11am that day, UpNorthLive reported. There are no indications that they were taken against their...
Federal authorities say an inmate in Georgia's most secure prison impersonated a billionaire movie mogul and stole at least $11 million: report
Federal authorities believe that 31-year-old Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was able to steal the funds despite being held in a high security jail in Georgia.
Voice of America
Ugandan Wildlife Trafficker Gets Life in Prison
Kampala, Uganda — A court in Uganda has given a lifetime prison sentence to a man convicted of illegally trafficking wildlife products, but the verdict leaves wildlife officials and human rights activists at odds over whether it fits the crime. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Ugandan Standards, Utilities, and...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Student Activists Sentenced to Jail, Detention
Bangkok, Thailand — Four members of the defunct, pro-democracy, student-activist group, Student Politicism, were sentenced to up to three years in jail or detention Saturday under Hong Kong's national security law. The activists had pleaded guilty in court in July for a joint count of conspiracy to incite subversion...
Voice of America
After Founder's Arrest, Kashmir Walla Left Juggling Court Hearings and News Coverage
Srinagar — For over a decade,The Kashmir Walla has provided weekly political insight and news from Indian-controlled Kashmir. Founded by Fahad Shah when he was 22 and still in college, the news portal strives to give young audiences a better understanding of life in the disputed territory. “The idea...
Voice of America
Crypto Scammers Are Often Victims Too
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — To Ali, it seemed like a great way to make more money. The 23-year-old earned $350 per month as a cleaner in a factory at home in Malaysia. But in April, he was purportedly offered a job in Cambodia making four times as much working in finance, despite having no prior experience in the field.
Voice of America
South African Ex-President Zuma Calls Courts Unjust After Completing Jail Term
Johannesburg — South Africa's scandal-embroiled former president, Jacob Zuma, addressed the media Saturday for the first time after completing a 15-month jail term for contempt of court, alleging the country's justice system is unjust and infiltrated by foreign interests. Zuma, who has faced myriad corruption allegations, also had failed...
Voice of America
Indictment of Oligarchs a How-to Guide to Avoid US Sanctions
Miami — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America's top adversaries. "The key is the cash," the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia's biggest aluminum company. "As soon as you are ready with cash we can work."
Voice of America
Small Mexican Town Struggle with Thousands of Migrants
Migrants, especially Venezuelans, are struggling with a new United States policy meant to prevent border crossings. And many Venezuelan migrants trying to enter the U.S. are now stuck in a small town in southern Mexico. The town of San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants when The Associated Press visited at...
Voice of America
Thailand Sets Long-Awaited Rules for Vetting Asylum Seekers
BANGKOK — Rights groups say the long-awaited rules Thailand’s government approved this month for screening foreigners seeking refuge from persecution in their home countries are likely to leave many worthy applicants in the lurch. The United Nations refugee agency says Thailand currently hosts about 5,000 “urban refugees and...
Voice of America
Guinea Junta Agrees Return to Civilian Rule in 2 Years
Conakry, Guinea — Guinea's ruling junta has agreed to restore civilian rule in two years, after facing sanctions over its original plan for a three-year transfer of power, the West African bloc ECOWAS said Friday. West African leaders had last month suspended Guinea from the bloc and imposed sanctions...
Voice of America
UN Food Agency Warns Somalia Near Full-Blown Famine
Geneva — The World Food Program warned Friday it is only a matter of time before Somalia is hit with a full-blown famine and people start dying in droves. The United Nations food agency said it has been able to keep famine at bay in Somalia by massively increasing food assistance to millions of acutely hungry people.
Voice of America
Pakistan Exits Terror Funding Monitor's 'Gray List' After 4 Years
ISLAMABAD — A global money laundering and terrorism financing monitor Friday removed Pakistan from a list of countries under the "increased monitoring" process after four years for addressing its "strategic deficiencies" to combat the crimes. The president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) made the announcement after a...
Voice of America
At Least 150 Killed in Two Days of Fighting in Sudan's South
Khartoum, Sudan — At least 150 people including children have been killed in two days of fighting in the latest ethnic clashes over land disputes in Sudan's southern Blue Nile state, a medic said Thursday. The fighting is some of the worst in recent months, and crowds took to...
Voice of America
Palestinian Killed, 3 Others Wounded During Israeli West Bank Raid
Palestinian health officials say one person has been killed and three others wounded in overnight clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin with the Israeli military. Witnesses say the clash occurred late Thursday as Israeli troops pushed into a Jenin refugee camp on an arrest raid. The Palestinian health ministry said Friday a Palestinian youth died shortly after being wounded by Israeli gunfire. Three others were wounded by gunfire.
Voice of America
Protests Rage in Iran's Southeast, Amid Crackdown Call
Dubai, UAE — Protests broke out in restive southeastern Iran Friday, with demonstrators attacking banks, state media reported, as a senior cleric called for tough measures against demonstrators across the country. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by five weeks of demonstrations that erupted after the death in police...
Voice of America
Pakistan Disqualifies Ex-PM Khan From Politics on Corruption Charges
Islamabad — Pakistan’s election authorities Friday disqualified populist former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office for allegedly concealing his assets, prompting his supporters to stage nationwide protests and fueling political turmoil in the country. The ruling alleges that the former cricket star turned politician had made...
