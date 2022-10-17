Read full article on original website
KWTX
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
KWTX
Lawsuits settled in 2019 crash that claimed life of Falls County deputy, critically injured Central Texas police chief
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two lawsuits filed in the October 2019 traffic crash that claimed the life of Falls County Deputy Matt Jones and critically injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow have been settled the week before the cases were set for trial. Attorneys for the Jones and Krumnow families...
KWTX
Devarjaye Daniel honored by Waco Police departments
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction...
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
KWTX
After officials took five days to notify her of her son’s death, Killeen mother is asking for answers
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A mother is wondering why authorities took five days to inform her of her son’s death. Rhonda Denise Taylor’s 38-year-old son Kevin Roderick Gordon II was killed in a hit-and-run on Fort Hood Street on Oct. 2. Initially, the Killeen Police Department did not...
KWTX
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition.
10-year-old battling brain, spine cancer sworn in as honorary Waco police officer
WACO, Texas — There's a new officer in town and at 10 years old, he's probably the youngest Waco officer you've seen. Devarjaye Daniel was sworn in on Oct. 19 as an honorary police officer of the law with the Waco Police Department. He has since made it his...
‘Like something out of a war zone’: More than 70 vehicles catch fire, explode at pumpkin patch
TEMPLE, Texas — A Saturday afternoon at the pumpkin patch turned into a nightmare for many families when dozens of cars burst into flames and exploded. The fire was first reported at The Robinson Family Farm at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The first crews who arrived at the scene found approximately 10 cars on fire in the parking lot, KWTX reported.
KWTX
Waco man was free on bond when he tried to slash ex-wife’s throat with a box cutter, police say
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 55-year-old Waco man who was free on bond when police say he tried to slash his ex-wife’s neck with a box cutter while she was at work is back in the McLennan Couty Jail. Waco police arrested Gregory Emerson Williams on an aggravated assault...
Game Warden, Waco PD searching for suspects who killed 2 deer
Authorities in Waco are searching for suspects who killed two deer in an "inhumane and unacceptable" way before burglarizing The Minnow restaurant.
News Channel 25
'No active threat' found at La Vega ISD after district placed under lockdown: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — UPDATE: The Bellmead Police Department is now reporting there to be no "active threat" impacting La Vaga ISD. The Central Texas school district was placed under lockdown this afternoon. At this time, officials have not disclosed what the threat reported was. Police are expected to hold...
KWTX
Apology over school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools led Bellmead police to Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18...
Sunday fire in downtown Marlin destroys business, three firefighters treated on scene
MARLIN, Texas — There were no injuries following a fire that erupted in Downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. The fire was reported before 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Live Oak Street. The Waco Fire Department assisted Marlin authorities to put out the fire. According to Mayor Carolyn...
KWTX
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
News Channel 25
'Something out of a war zone': Fire destroys 70+ vehicles at Robinson Family Farm near Temple
UPDATE 8:45 P.M. — Crews have extinguished a fire that destroyed more than 70 vehicles outside Temple at a popular family attraction. "It looked like something out of a war zone," said John Bessick, a veteran who came to the pumpkin patch earlier and helped evacuate families. "Since I have PTSD, it's kind nerve-racking."
DPS: 3 transported to the hospital following Bell County crash
Three people were transported to local hospitals, including an elderly man with incapacitating injuries, following a Bell County crash over the weekend.
KWTX
Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse
HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Kuretsch can become emotional when he talks about Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, the 2,000-acre lake in eastern McLennan County. His father worked at the Tradinghouse Creek power plant and the nearby Lake Creek power plant for 41 years, and Kuretsch has spent countless hours on the water fishing, boating, skiing and jet skiing.
Fire leaves one family without a home in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — One family is without a home Monday following a fire in Killeen. The fire reportedly happened in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4:19 a.m., the City of Killeen said on its website. When crews with the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found a single-family...
