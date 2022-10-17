ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KWTX

Devarjaye Daniel honored by Waco Police departments

Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Do you recognize these photos and documents found in the aftermath of the tornado near Salado?. Severe weather, tornadoes leave death and destruction...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A Milam County deputy was shot twice Wednesday afternoon in a rural area outside Rockdale and rushed to a hospital, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was taken by PHI Life Flight to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Kevin Kuretsch can become emotional when he talks about Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir, the 2,000-acre lake in eastern McLennan County. His father worked at the Tradinghouse Creek power plant and the nearby Lake Creek power plant for 41 years, and Kuretsch has spent countless hours on the water fishing, boating, skiing and jet skiing.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Fire leaves one family without a home in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — One family is without a home Monday following a fire in Killeen. The fire reportedly happened in the 600 block of Murphy Street around 4:19 a.m., the City of Killeen said on its website. When crews with the Killeen Fire Department arrived, they found a single-family...
KILLEEN, TX

