GALLERY: Demolition begins on Abilene Reporter News building

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Demolition began at the Abilene Reporter News building Monday, as part of an agreement between the City of Abilene and Abilene Improvement Corporation (AIC).

An electrical fire put the building out of commission in November 2018 , and was later put up for sale before entering an agreement with AIC.

It had a Texas State Historic Marker for its prominent role in Abilene’s growth and development.

