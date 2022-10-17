Read full article on original website
Perfect Your Trading platform review: is it that important to traders?
Perfect Your Trading platform offers educational material to traders to help them become excellent traders within the shortest time possible. The platform allows traders to choose and pay for trading courses of their choice from a wide selection of tutors and coaches. It provides traders with the opportunity of learning skills to enable them to earn more from the financial markets including crypto markets.
OANDA launches new crypto trading service for US customers
OANDA is offering the new crypto trading service via a partnership with Paxos Trust Company. OANDA, one of the leading online broker platforms that provides multi-asset trading among other services, has expanded its services to the United States with a new crypto trading offering. The company’s expansion into the US...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Sam Bankman-Fried warns policymakers from locking in decisions that could impact DeFi
Regulating the decentralised finance (DeFi) space and the broader crypto market remains tough for regulators, and Sam Bankman-Fried has now warned against locking in decisions that could impact the space. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX crypto exchange, has warned policymakers from making permanent decisions that could impact the DeFi...
We need to look at global regulation of crypto, says European Commission financial-services commissioner
Each country around the world is looking at regulating cryptocurrencies independently, but Mairead McGuinness said it is time to look at global regulation of crypto. Mairead McGuinness, the European Commission financial-services commissioner, told the Financial Times in a recent interview that they need to look at global regulation of cryptocurrencies.
Solana is a 10x return investment sub $20, according to an analyst. Is this realistic?
Solana (SOL/USD) is one of those cryptocurrencies expected to rival Ethereum strongly. With the prospects, the Layer-1 blockchain was labelled the Ethereum killer. The label emanated from its similarities to Ethereum. However, Solana was appreciated more for its faster transactions and lower costs. However, a bearish cryptocurrency market and Solana-specific...
Chainlink shows signs of bearish pressure – Where is the cryptocurrency heading?
A loss of only 2.58% in the past week should throw caution to Chainlink (LINK/USD) buyers. That’s because the slide has seen the cryptocurrency lose a short-term ascending trendline and triangle. The ascending trendline was already giving buyers hope that LINK could finally break to the upside at $8. Are we set for a further slump?
Binance BNB steady above $266 – A quick technical outlook
Binance (BNB/USD) buyers continue to defend $266. The level has become a crucial zone, as the cryptocurrency has formed multiple bottoms. That gives buyers a real chance to thwart bear interest and move the cryptocurrency higher. The stability of BNB comes when crypto exchange-related tokens are going south. As of...
Will Dogecoin go parabolic? Here is a technical outlook and what a top analyst thinks
Dogecoin (DOGE) and its sister meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) will go parabolic once a bull market returns. Those are the words of Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein. The former US congressional candidate has been bullish on Dogecoin since 2021. Gokhshtein expects meme tokens to be the focal point of retail investors’ during the bull market.
Crypto is ‘an important part of how customers transact’, Walmart CTO says
Walmart Chief Technology Officer Suresh Kumar expects “a lot of the disruption” around crypto “in terms of different payment methods, and different payment options.”. Crypto adoption across the payments industry continues to gather speed, with major financial institutions adding various cryptocurrencies to payment methods for merchants and other online platforms.
Polkadot price prediction: should you buy the DOT dip?
Polkadot price has been in a strong sell-off in the past few months amid a prolonged cryptocurrency sell-off. DOT plunged to a low of $6.1, which is slightly above this week’s low of $5.69. It has surged by more than 88% from its highest level in 2021. As a result, the total market cap has dropped to about $6.9 billion.
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
MIAMI (AP) — It was a deal that brought together oligarchs from some of America’s top adversaries. “The key is the cash,” the oil broker wrote in a text message, offering a deep discount on Venezuelan crude shipments to an associate who claimed to be fronting for the owner of Russia’s biggest aluminum company. “As soon as you are ready with cash we can work.” The communication was included in a 49-page indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York federal court charging seven individuals with conspiring to purchase sensitive U.S. military technology, smuggle oil and launder tens of millions of dollars on behalf of wealthy Russian businessmen. The frank talk among co-defendants reads like a how-to guide on circumventing U.S. sanctions — complete with Hong Kong shell companies, bulk cash pick ups, phantom oil tankers and the use of cryptocurrency to cloak transactions that are illicit under U.S. law
Have bears hit bottom for Polkadot?
Polkadot (DOT/USD) is down 1.44% in the past week. However, early signs are that the bear momentum is slowing down. The cryptocurrency trades at just $6.10, a level it has held for the past one month. There were market crashes after news showed US inflation worsened last week, pushing the token to $5.65. DOT has since recovered, albeit slowly. Are we staring at the bottom?
Is Pi coin a good investment or a scam?
Pi Network has become one of the most popular projects in the “cryptocurrency” industry. The coin, which is yet to be launched, has millions of users from around the world. In this article, we will explore whether the Pi coin is a good investment or whether it is a scam.
Uniswap bullish pressure remains. Here is the key target for buyers
Uniswap (UNI/USD) forays into Web3 seem to be hitting the right buttons. A week since CoinJournal reported a $165 million funding for DeFi, the native token has been bullish. CoinMarketCap shows that the Uniswap token has gained more than 11% in the past week. It is down by an intraday of 2% after a slight market correction. The gains are the second highest among cryptocurrencies in the top twenty. UNI could remain in a bullish market amid building momentum and reawakened interest.
Tamadoge price prediction: Will TAMA come back to life?
Tamadoge price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few weeks. After peaking at $0.1885 early this month, TAMA has collapsed by more than 87% to the current $0.0245. Its market cap has crashed to about $25 million, which is much lower than its all-time high. What...
Immutable X down by 6% despite Nifty Gateway partnership: will it recover soon?
Immutable X partnered with Nifty Gateway a few hours ago, but that hasn’t been enough to push IMX higher in the short term. IMX, the native coin of the Immutable X network, is down by more than 6% in the last 24 hours. The poor performance comes despite Immutable X announcing a major partnership.
ANKR price outlook after a key development
Ankr (ANKR/USD) surged by 15% on Tuesday, making it one of the top intraday gainers on the day. The gains came on the back of positive cryptocurrency news. Into the briefs – ANKR is an Ethereum-based token for the Ankr network. The protocol supports Web3 infrastructure and acts as a cross-chain DeFi staking platform. The network aims to make it easy and less expensive for everyone to participate in blockchain through staking, building dapps, and hosting nodes. The ANKR token is used for payments, governance, and insurance for network users.
LUNC price prediction as USTC stablecoin goes parabolic
LUNC price remained in a consolidation phase on Thursday even as the Terra Classic USD bounced back. Terra Luna Classic was trading at $0.00025, where it has been in the past few days. This price is about 61% below the highest level in September. Terra Luna Classic retreats. LUNC price...
