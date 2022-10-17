Read full article on original website
Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says
A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
WSMV
Judge orders new trial for mom accused of killing newborn twins in 2011
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sumner County judge has ordered a new trial for the woman previously convicted for killing her newborn twins. Criminal Court Judge Dee David Gay ruled that a juror was selected “with an unchecked opinion” against Lowe that raises a question of a fair trial and the reliability of the outcome of the trial.
Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Twins allegedly escaped, handcuffed before 5 brothers went missing with mom, prompting Amber Alert
A mother and her boyfriend are charged after five of her children were reported missing by her 16-year-old twins who told deputies they were handcuffed in their home.
California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'
A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
New Orleans rapper Mystikal will remain in custody after pleading not guilty on rape and domestic abuse charges, his lawyer says
New Orleans rapper Michael "Mystikal" Tyler pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, his attorney Joel Pearce told CNN.
IGN
Valorant: Woman Stabs and Kills Sister For Flirting With Her Boyfriend in the Shooting Game
A 21-year-old woman in Florida was arrested on September 26 after she killed her younger sister. The culprit stabbed her sister multiple times in the heart for flirting with her long-distance boyfriend in Valorant. According to the arrest reports obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Fatiha Marzan admitted committing the crime...
Authorities Say Missing Georgia Toddler Was Discarded in Dumpster and Taken to Landfill — and Mom Is Still Considered a Suspect
Authorities believe missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon is dead and that the 20-month-old’s body tragically went to a local landfill after being discarded in a dumpster. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.
Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity
A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
Florida man allegedly shot ex-wife, her son, over electricity costs
A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her son Sunday in an argument about electricity usage, authorities said. Michael Williams, 47, became enraged after finding out that Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her son, Robert Adams, 28, had clipped a lock he had installed on the electrical box to prevent them from racking up a high electricity bill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Convicted Killer Serving a Life Sentence Dies from ‘Sharp Force Injuries’ Inflicted by Another Alabama Inmate: Coroner
A 29-year-old inmate serving a life sentence in the Alabama prison system for murdering a man in what was described as a marijuana deal gone wrong was himself stabbed to death behind bars earlier this week. Joseph Agee III was killed Monday at the Donaldson Correctional Facility, which AL.com notes...
WAAY-TV
Murderers accused of running phone scam on Home Depot from inside Alabama prison
A group of Alabama prison inmates has been indicted by a federal grand jury for running a phone scam out of prison. Their target: Home Depot. Those four inmates inside Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are accused of running what's called a skit. Authorities say they were so-called skit runners...
AOL Corp
Virginia teen who vanished in 1975 identified through DNA testing
Police in Virginia identified a 17-year-old girl who went missing nearly 50 years ago with the help of DNA testing, a scientific tool that has helped law enforcement solve dozens of cold case murders in recent years. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi," disappeared on Feb. 8, 1975, in...
Chilling details emerge in serial killings as cops say suspect carefully planned murders & surveyed areas for cameras
MORE details have emerged in the Stockton serial killings as cops say the suspect may have staked out in broad daylight potential areas for murdering victims. The news comes as more information about the victims has been shared by devastated family members. On Tuesday, Stockton Police Chief, Stanley McFadden, told...
ETOnline.com
Lawyer for Jeffrey Dahmer Survivor Says Client Never Recovered After Escaping the Serial Killer
On the evening of July 22, 1991, a 32-year-old Tracy Edwards managed to flee Jeffrey Dahmer’s apartment, where he was handcuffed and held captive by the serial killer. His escape is what led police to finally arresting Dahmer, who up until that time, murdered 17 men and teenage boys since 1978.
NBC Washington
Good Samaritans Seen on Video Disarm Would-Be Killer in Maryland: Police
A man pointed a gun at another man’s head in Maryland and pulled the trigger — but the gun misfired and bystanders were able to hold him down until police arrived. Authorities say daring good Samaritans were able to interrupt a would-be killer on Saturday in Adelphi, and it all was caught on camera.
Marist College dad murder: suspect threatened to shoot man in face in prior New York robbery
The hardened criminal accused of murdering the father of a Marist College student inside a Courtyard Marriott in New York threatened to shoot a man in the face in a 2005 robbery.
