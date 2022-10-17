Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Josh Allen and His Girlfriend Were Taking Selfies at Wednesday's Padres vs. Phillies Game
On Sunday, Josh Allen led his team to a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Bills star QB was at Game 2 of the Padres vs. Phillies National League Championship Series with his girlfriend taking selfies... (The Spun)
Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street
The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Yardbarker
Watch: Josh Allen gives young fan game ball, makes a memory for life
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one heck of a player and the rivalry he's developing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is something special. It's the modern-day equivalent of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. It's wild to think that one of the aforementioned two players are still playing, but that's another article for another time.
Nick Wright Delivered a Great Performance After the Buffalo Bills Beat His Beloved Kansas City Chiefs
VIDEO: Nick Wright congratulates the Buffalo Bills on winning their Super Bowl.
Why this drive — not the last one — proved most costly to Chiefs in loss to Bills
If you’re asking yourself, “What if?” after the Chiefs lost to the Bills, this is the possession you should point toward.
atozsports.com
Von Miller comes clean on massive free agent signing: “He’s coming to the Bills”
The Buffalo Bills are coming off their most impressive victory of the short NFL season. While fans are still smiling from Josh Allen’s valiant comeback victory, Von Miller made an announcement Bills fans have been waiting for. Yet again, Miller made the announcement that O’Dell Beckham Jr. would be...
NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Who Do Bills Take in Round 1?
The Buffalo Bills are anticipating to make their pick at the end of the first round. But who does Sports Illustrated think the team should take?
USA TODAY Sports' Week 7 NFL picks: Super Bowl 54 rematch between Chiefs and 49ers highlights lineup
Chiefs head to San Francisco to face 49ers in what looms like premier matchup of weekend.
Yardbarker
Bills Breakdown: Coach Sean McDermott Details Win at Chiefs, 'Phenomenal' Von Miller
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City clash was built up throughout the week as a revenge game for the AFC East titan. After the AFC Divisional battle that ended in overtime last season, many had this circled in their calendars. For most fans, this was a titanic tussle between two...
Brandon Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the closing minutes of Buffalo’s 24-20 nail-biting victory, Beane’s influence […]
Detroit Red Wings jerseys getting a colorful shakeup with team's first-ever black stripes
Detroit Red Wings fans perennially hoping the team would add a third jersey in black got their wish Thursday — sort of. As part of the second iteration of the NHL’s and Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” alternate jersey program, the Wings will wear a red-and-black striped jersey that harkens back to the franchise’s 75th anniversary sweaters worn during the 1991-92 season — which was itself a throwback to the franchise’s sweaters from 1927-28, when they were known as...
Comments / 0