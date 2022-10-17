ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street

The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Yardbarker

Watch: Josh Allen gives young fan game ball, makes a memory for life

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one heck of a player and the rivalry he's developing with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is something special. It's the modern-day equivalent of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. It's wild to think that one of the aforementioned two players are still playing, but that's another article for another time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
News 4 Buffalo

Brandon Beane’s impact apparent in Bills winning showdown at KC

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Not lost amid the euphoria and relief following the Bills beating the Chiefs in a much-anticipated early season showdown of the AFC’s two top teams was Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane’s impact on the outcome. As each pivotal play unfolded in the closing minutes of Buffalo’s 24-20 nail-biting victory, Beane’s influence […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings jerseys getting a colorful shakeup with team's first-ever black stripes

Detroit Red Wings fans perennially hoping the team would add a third jersey in black got their wish Thursday — sort of. As part of the second iteration of the NHL’s and Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” alternate jersey program, the Wings will wear a red-and-black striped jersey that harkens back to the franchise’s 75th anniversary sweaters worn during the 1991-92 season — which was itself a throwback to the franchise’s sweaters from 1927-28, when they were known as...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy