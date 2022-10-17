Detroit Red Wings fans perennially hoping the team would add a third jersey in black got their wish Thursday — sort of. As part of the second iteration of the NHL’s and Adidas’ “Reverse Retro” alternate jersey program, the Wings will wear a red-and-black striped jersey that harkens back to the franchise’s 75th anniversary sweaters worn during the 1991-92 season — which was itself a throwback to the franchise’s sweaters from 1927-28, when they were known as...

