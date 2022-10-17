Read full article on original website
Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down
Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
Montgomery Regional Airport postpones inaugural MGM Runway 5K
The inaugural MGM Runway 5K at the Montgomery Regional Airport has been postponed to Spring 2023. Marketing and Communications Director Brittney Jones-Dabney said the tough decision to postpone it was due to the ongoing construction projects happening at the airport. Jones-Dabney said the taxiway closures would affect the course of the race.
Officials Give Montgomery Whitewater Update
On Wednesday afternoon the Montgomery Chamber hosted City and Council leaders along with the Montgomery Legislative Delegation for an update to Montgomery Whitewater. According to Montgomery Whitewater Project Manager Jeff Austin, in the next 60 days the courses will be complete with concrete done, and mechanical systems operational. Officials will...
WATCH: Manna Beverages & Ventures to build new facility in Montgomery
A new advanced beverage production and distribution complex is coming to Montgomery. Governor Kay Ivey, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Manna Capital Partners plans to invest nearly $600 million to construct the new complex near I-65 at the Hope Hull exit. Manna...
Delivery Driver Picks Up Drug Charge in Dallas Co.
A Fed-Ex driver picks up a drug charge — while delivering packages in Dallas County. Twenty-nine year old Nidedra Means was pulled over for speeding in Valley Grande. And as the deputy approached the vehicle — he noticed the strong smell of marijuana. Means admitted to having the...
MPD: Suspect arrested and charged in August homicide
Montgomery police have arrested and charged a man in connection to a homicide that happened in August. 21-year-old Keondre Haynes, of Montgomery, was charged with capital murder in a shooting that left a woman dead. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on August 31. Officers responded...
New Booker T. Washington Performing Arts School Campus
Four years after the fire that devastated Booker T Washington Performing Arts School– a new location is nearly ready to receive faculty and students. The fire that happened August 2018 destroyed parts of the BTW school building including the cafeteria, photo studio, counseling offices and classrooms making the building a total loss. Now school officials are excited to see BTW at its new location and in its final stages of completion.
Montgomery Police Need Help Finding Man Missing Since 2017
Montgomery police need your help finding a man who vanished in 2017. Fredrick Lamont Edwards was 49 years old when he was reported missing on November 1, 2017. Edwards was last seen at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards had called his mother asking for a ride. When his mother arrived at the home, he wasn’t there and hasn’t been heard from since.
Pay It Forward: Tametria Dantzler of Montgomery
Tametria Dantzler knows first hand the needs of families who are raising children with autism, and she is making a difference in lives across the River Region. Here’s how she is paying it forward. Nine years ago, Dantzler founded an organization called D.A.T.S. M.O.M.. It stands for “Disability as...
Possible home invasion prompts large police presence in Lowndes County
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible home invasion Tuesday morning. Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Brinson Place in Lowndesboro just after 7 a.m. after receiving a report that an armed suspect had entered a home there. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West said after...
Montgomery principal surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
A Montgomery principal received a huge surprise this morning for his work in and out of the classroom. Dr. Bryan Cutter, principal at Dalraida Elementary School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly Wednesday that he helped organize. The catch is he didn’t know he was the guest of honor.
CrimeStoppers: Reward offered for suspect’s identity in September homicide
Montgomery police are needing your help in identifying a suspect from a homicide in September. Police say the fatal shooting happened on Labor Day just before 11 p.m. in the 500 block of Centennial Way. Upon their arrival, officers found 31-year-old Takata Floyd, of Montgomery, dead from a gunshot wound.
Montgomery man killed in accident on I-85 Wednesday
Montgomery police are investigating an accident that left one man dead. First responders received a call just after midnight Wednesday in regards to a single-vehicle accident on I-85 S near Eastern Blvd. Once on the scene, they located the driver, identified of 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries....
