wrestlingrumors.net
Two WWE Legends Talk Helping Edge vs. The Judgment Day
He has some options. There are different ways to present a feud, with one of the options being to have one wrestler vs. a group. It can make things complicated for the one who is on their own and the situation often involves finding someone else to help in the fight. That is the case again and now two legends are at least considering offering their assistance to their old friend or rival.
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Update On Ezekiel's Career On WWE Raw
There's bad news for fans invested in the Ezekiel – Elias – Elrod storyline. On this week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City, Elias confirmed that Ezekiel was no longer a WWE Superstar, referencing Kevin Owens' brutal attack on his younger brother back in August. "It feels great to...
wrestlinginc.com
The Ricky Steamboat Moniker Was Born Because His Real Name Sounded Too Much Like A Heel
In an interview on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat revealed how his name was given to him by legendary promoter Eddie Graham. Debuting in March 1976 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) promotion after completing Verne Gagne's grueling training camp,...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis
– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:
411mania.com
Kevin Nash on a Potential nWo Reunion Appearance in WWE
– During the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the recent DX reunion on WWE and discussion a possible nWo reunion appearance. Kevin Nash indicated he would be interested in a reunion-type of appearance that would put the spotlight on his late friend and former nWo member, Scott Hall. Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would do anything that the spotlight was on Scott. They wanted to do something at WrestleMania and for me, it was just too soon. Depending on what they would want to do moving forward. I don’t want to break down [crying] on TV. It’s not time yet, I know that. That’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to that.”
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
411mania.com
Latest On Hangman Page’s Injury Suffered On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: A new report has an update on Hangman Page’s status following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider has confirmed that Page appears to have been legitimately jurt and was checked out backstage by medical staff before being taken to a local hospital to be examined. One source...
wrestlinginc.com
The Great Muta Addresses Never Wrestling For WWE
Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has been one of the most revolutionary professional wrestlers for over 30 years. Despite this, the legendary Japanese performer never competed for the WWE. While Muta did find success in WCW, made sporadic appearances in TNA, and most recently appeared at AEW's "Grand Slam Rampage" in September, the top wrestling company in North America is absent from his historic resume as an in-ring performer.
nodq.com
More details regarding the falling out between Santana and Ortiz in AEW
During the summer of 2022, former WCW/Impact Wrestling star Konnan made a claim that AEW tag team Santana and Ortiz were no longer on good terms. In a Q&A for his podcast this week, Konnan gave more details about the situation…. “It breaks my heart because I spent a lot...
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Getting Arrested In Ireland For Punching a Fan Who Came At Randy Orton
Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade once got arrested after getting in a fight with a couple of fans in Ireland, and Murdoch recently recalled the situation. Murdoch was being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall and was asked about crazy road stories, and recounted the incident, which went down when he was with WWE and was World Tag Team Champions with Lance Cade and Randy Orton was World Heavyweight Champion (which places the timeframe in the October 2007 European tour).
wrestlingrumors.net
Huge Grudge Match Added To WWE Crown Jewel Card
Three on each side. We are coming up on one of the biggest WWE shows of the year with November 5’s Crown Jewel. The show will be taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s working relationship with the kingdom. The events often feature major stars in showdowns, some of which have been built up for white awhile. Now another match has been set up for the show, featuring quite a bit of star power.
411mania.com
Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link. – PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret...
411mania.com
WWE News: NXT Star At Tonight’s Raw, Xavier Woods Reacts to G4 Shutting Down
Another NXT star is set to be at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As was previously noted, Cora Jade will be at tonight’s show to choose Roxanne Perez’s opponent for the Pick Your Poison match on NXT tomorrow. PWInsider has confirmed that Cameron Grimes will be at the show as well.
411mania.com
Championship District Wrestling Full Results 10.16.2022: Diamond Championship, Tag Team Gauntlet, & More
Championship District Wrestling held their latest event in Atlanta, GA on October 16. You can see the complete results (via Jameson Ryan) below. *Knull vs. Kole ended in double countout. *Tag Team Gauntlet: The Work Horsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) def. BGU (Jameson Ryan & Brandon Bullock) *The Renegades...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Who’s Running Raw While Triple H Is Away
Triple H was put in charge of WWE creative months ago, but The Game won’t be in attendance for Raw tonight as he has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg will be in charge at Raw tonight.
Titles vs. Trademark Match, Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale Added To 10/21 AEW Rampage
The lineup is set for the October 21, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. First, it's going to be Titles vs. Trademark as The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) put up their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods), who have possession of the trademark for scissoring.
411mania.com
Smart Mark Sterling Names the Worst Wrestling Lawyer Ever
– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW talent Smart Mark Sterling, who discussed wrestling lawyers and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:. Smart Mark Sterling on if he’s holding back as a wrestler: “Well, hey. AEW, obviously, a step up in competition than the...
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Says Being A Wrestling Heel Helped Black Adam Performance
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world and recently he commented about how being a wrestling heel helped him in his latest role. When The Rock started in WWE at Survivor Series 1996, he was a babyface meaning a good guy in pro wrestling. The idea was that fans would like him since he was the first third-generation wrestler following in the footsteps of his grandfather Peter Maivia and his father Rocky Johnson, so he was given the name Rocky Maivia. He was booed within weeks while dealing with “die Rocky die” chants at shows, so he turned heel in mid-1997 and joined the Nation of Domination. From there, his career took off because he excelled at being a bad guy.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Caused WWE Legend To Turn Down Announcing Role
A WWE Hall of Famer has revealed that the fierce reputation of ex-Chairman Vince McMahon led them to turn down a job as an announcer. DDP joined WWE in the summer of 2001 following the closure of WCW that spring. Joining the company in a high-profile feud with The Undertaker, it looked like big things were in Diamond Dallas Page’s future but by the summer of 2002, he was gone.
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says Fans Will Have ‘Great News Soon’ Regarding Weekly ROH Shows
– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the news of Chris Jericho re-upping with AEW for another three years. Additionally, Tony Khan shared an update on a possible TV deal coming for Ring of Honor (ROH). Khan stated on the subject, “We’ll...
