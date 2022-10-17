Read full article on original website
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
teslarati.com
Tesla supplier Panasonic secures active anode supply for US battery plant
It appears that Tesla battery supplier Panasonic is working hard to secure the supply chain for its battery facilities in the United States. As per a recent press release, Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., and Mitsui & Co., LTD have entered into a Framework Agreement with Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. With...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s defunct Referral Program looks to make a comeback
Tesla could relaunch its defunct Referral Program, which promised free Supercharging miles and free Roadsters to owners who encouraged others to buy company products. According to coding found in the mobile app update, Tesla could bring the program back, but for what reason?. Tesla formerly operated a Referral Program that...
teslarati.com
Retail activists call on Tesla to tie Elon Musk’s pay to ESG metrics
Retail activist shareholder platform Tulipshare urged Tesla Inc. to link its executive pay to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. The activist shareholder group announced that it plans to submit a shareholder resolution on the subject during Tesla’s annual meeting of stockholders in 2023. According to Antoine Argouges, the...
teslarati.com
GMC Sierra EV sold out just as fast as it was unveiled
The upcoming GMC Sierra EV is already sold out, meaning reservations for the upcoming truck are no longer available. For those who are still considering putting down over $100,000 on the hot new GMC Sierra EV, consider no longer! In just over a day after the unveiling of the upcoming truck, reservations have been filled. This is far from the first EV to sell out in hours or days, but it indicates that the hunger for electric pickup trucks is healthy as ever.
teslarati.com
Renault mocks Tesla Semi: ‘Some make announcements…others go kilometers’
The Tesla Semi was featured in Renault Truck’s most recent advertisement, mocking Tesla’s timeline for Semi introduction. Some jokes require no translation, effectively achieving a laugh no matter what language you speak or where you come from. Chief of which is mockery which the French brand Renault has exemplified in their most recent Renault Trucks ad. The ad makes fun of the upcoming Tesla Semi while showing off Renault’s commercial electric trucks already for sale.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y dominates Chinese reliability survey
An EV reliability survey completed in China has listed the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 as two of the most reliable electric vehicles on the Chinese market. The survey, completed by 12365Auto, a Chinese automotive quality and reliability website, found that the Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were some of the most reliable vehicles in their survey. The survey included nearly 40 different models from countless manufacturers and used the metric of owner complaints per 10,000 vehicles.
teslarati.com
General Motors unveils GMC Sierra EV
On Thursday, General Motors unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new electric GMC Sierra. The pickup comes in three trims, with the fully loaded Denali Edition 1 priced at $107,000 MSRP. The Denali Edition 1 was named after the highest peak in North America. According to GM, the all-electric pickup, “is built to tower above everything you thought an electric truck could be.”
