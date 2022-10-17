The upcoming GMC Sierra EV is already sold out, meaning reservations for the upcoming truck are no longer available. For those who are still considering putting down over $100,000 on the hot new GMC Sierra EV, consider no longer! In just over a day after the unveiling of the upcoming truck, reservations have been filled. This is far from the first EV to sell out in hours or days, but it indicates that the hunger for electric pickup trucks is healthy as ever.

20 HOURS AGO