ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish

By Marlo Lacen
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCUlT_0ickrQaC00

CADDO PARISH, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.

CPSO was contacted by Cass County Sheriff’s and informed that they had tracked a vehicle Spraberry was riding in with a female companion. Caddo deputies spotted Spraberry driving a Cadillac SUV that was taken from an unoccupied residence on Highway 8 between Linden and Red Hill, Texas.

The two were traveling on LA Highway 169 south of Mooringsport just after 8 a.m. and, after a short chase, Caddo deputies made the arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EOyw_0ickrQaC00
Sprayberry Arrest in CPSO vehicle (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E38i5_0ickrQaC00
Spraberry arrest (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)
Shreveport man wanted for shooting woman during domestic dispute

A multiagency manhunt had been underway since Monday when Spraberry made his escape by stabbing a male guard with a knife he made in prison. He made his way to the intake area located near a front entrance and forced a female guard to let him out of a door leading outside, and fled on foot.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, United States Marshals, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office collaborated to capture Spraberry.

Both were booked into Caddo Correctional Center. Spraberry will remain in custody at CCC until he is extradited to Texas.

In addition to his original charges of sexual assault, assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and kidnapping, Spraberry is the person of interest in a double homicide investigation in Cass County.

Spraberry is also charged with felony escape, burglary, theft of property, and assault on a public servant. Charges on the female who was traveling with him are pending investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
MARSHALL, TX
ktalnews.com

Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for theft suspects

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying three people suspected of thefts last week. Two people (pictured center and right) allegedly stole several items from a Walmart on Oct. 15. The suspects are seen on surveillance cameras together. The third person (pictured left)...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Eagle 106.3

76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17

Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

2 shootings happen within 5 minutes in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On another violent night in Shreveport, a man and his girlfriend were sitting in their parked vehicle eating when someone drove up and shot him and five minutes later a woman is shot in the face on North Market. Snow Street shooting:. On Oct. 18 at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for shooting suspect in white Charger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night. According to police, they responded to a call at Ochsner LSU reporting a gunshot victim arriving at the hospital by private vehicle. The victims, an unidentified adult male and female couple, were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Man and Children Dead in Shreveport Murder-Suicide

Police were called to the scene of Klug Pines Road Tuesday (10-18-22) at around 8:00pm. The call was for an assault and kidnapping. Shreveport Police learned that a man (known to the family) had entered a home and assaulted a woman and took off with two children. Police drastically searched for the man and children. The female adult victim gave investigating officers information that led them to Bill Cockrell Park off Pines Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear jail calls

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner

A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after driving through paper mill security gate

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Employees at the Graphic Packaging paper mill in Cass County went under lockdown the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18 after a man drove his vehicle through the security gate. Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene by the mill’s security. Bradley...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Testimony: Taylor Parker still scheming while in jail

NEW BOSTON, Texas – Convicted of capital murder and facing a possible death sentence has not stopped Taylor Parker from carrying on schemes while in jail waiting on her fate, according to testimony Wednesday. Recorded jail conversations were played for the jury during the fourth day of the penalty...
NEW BOSTON, TX
steelcountrybee.com

Local residents sentenced in Cass County Court

Cass County Criminal District Attorney Courtney Shelton recently released information regarding the following sentences handed down in the County Court ...
KSLA

BCPD: Train back on track after derailment in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A train derailment caused a traffic backup in Bossier City Wednesday morning. On Oct. 19, a train was stopped on the tracks in Bossier City near I-20 and Airline Drive. The Bossier City Police Department (BCPD) suggested drivers divert to Benton Road. The stop was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Searching for Domestic Violence Suspects

The Shreveport Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses. Chatika Arnold (02/01/01) is wanted for Domestic Abuse Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Domestic Abuse Battery Child endangerment for stabbing her child’s father multiple times with a knife in the presence of a one-year-old child.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City home heavily damaged in blaze

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A blaze caused heavy damage to a Bossier City home early Thursday. Around 12:00 a.m., crews were called to a house fire on the 2500 block of Ashland Ave. in the Old Greenacres neighborhood. There was still smoke billowing from the single-story brick home around 1:00 a.m. The right side of the building was gutted by the fire.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy