The fall 2022 runways were full of well-polished silhouettes with an emphasis on timeless tailoring, and now, the street style set has taken notice. Just recently, during Paris Fashion Week, many a showgoer was spotted in some version of strong suiting, but instead of pairing their blazers with an expected menswear-inspired trouser, this stylish group chose to layer the outfit topper over a fabulous fall dress. Dresses with blazers is a chic closet combination that thrives during the transitional fall months, just ask Katie Holmes. The actress sported the trend outside the Chloé SS23 runway show in an oversized black blazer atop a fringed white dress. The juxtaposition of the two styles, one masculine, and the other feminine, perfectly defines how the modern woman wants to dress today: chicly and smartly.

3 DAYS AGO