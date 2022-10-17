Read full article on original website
Material Gains
Rothy’s has pioneered innovative materials and near zero-waste production to create shoes, bags, and accessories—something that, until quite recently, would have been unimaginable to us all. The brand’s co-founder and president, Roth Martin, joins Vogue’s Tonne Goodman and Willow Lindley to gaze into a more sustainable future—and discuss what’s next for fashion’s brave new world.
In Search of Outerwear? Shop Really Good Coats for Under $300
A piece of outerwear is often a hefty investment; think leather trenches, shearling jackets, or long wool coats. Though outerwear is the ultimate wardrobe investment—timeless and versatile styles often come at a hefty price tag—sometimes, finding a style that works within your wardrobe and your budget can be challenging.
Dresses With Blazers Is a Chic Closet Combination to Consider
The fall 2022 runways were full of well-polished silhouettes with an emphasis on timeless tailoring, and now, the street style set has taken notice. Just recently, during Paris Fashion Week, many a showgoer was spotted in some version of strong suiting, but instead of pairing their blazers with an expected menswear-inspired trouser, this stylish group chose to layer the outfit topper over a fabulous fall dress. Dresses with blazers is a chic closet combination that thrives during the transitional fall months, just ask Katie Holmes. The actress sported the trend outside the Chloé SS23 runway show in an oversized black blazer atop a fringed white dress. The juxtaposition of the two styles, one masculine, and the other feminine, perfectly defines how the modern woman wants to dress today: chicly and smartly.
Chanel Hosted a Celestial Bash in Los Angeles to Celebrate Their High Jewelry Collection
In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel created the first high jewelry collection in history for the eponymous French fashion house, Bijoux de Diamants: inspired by the allure of the stars and designed to be worn freely in a brand-new way. Intriguingly, the year before the collection was presented Chanel had traveled to Los Angeles at the invitation of studio mogul Sam Goldwyn, who believed the famed Parisian couturier could make his stars more glamorous.
Designing Between The Lines
Creating a space and creating a dress aren't so very different, as two of New York’s most notable designers—interior designer Andre Mellone and fashion designer Wes Gordon of Carolina Herrera—will attest. The two share a love of conjuring drama from even the most minimalist of designs, and speaking with Vogue's Chloe Malle, they tackle that big question: What makes something modern?
Jennifer Lopez’s Mocha Manicure Is the Season’s Ultimate Neutral
Never underestimate the power of a dreamy neutral. Whether sumptuous and deep or tawny and featherlight, a well-selected shade can serve as the ultimate accessory. For example, Jennifer Lopez's mocha manicure—fall's answer to the milky nails she wore at her wedding—is a polish job that will serve all season, elevating oversized knits and skin-skimming ensembles alike.
Lady Gaga’s Modern Morticia Look Nods to Her Fashion Muse
Lady Gaga has been keeping a low profile since she wrapped her Chromatica tour, but the conceptual performer was not about to let the likes of a Kardashian overshadow her as Halloween approaches. The artistic dresser, who once cocooned herself in a Hussein Chalayan egg for three days, engaged goth-girl mode in LA last night as she partied with Dom Perignon.
You Can Find Affordable Versions of Selena Gomez’s Cozy Fall Sweater
It's cozy season, and last night in New York City, Selena Gomez proved dressing for warmth can still result in an outfit that's polished and put-together. Stepping out for dinner at Carbone with a friend, Gomez's off-duty look put emphasis on outerwear and knitwear. She paired a sharply tailored overcoat with a striped turtleneck sweater, finishing it off with classic jeans and black block-heel boots. The whole outfit is a chic, casual look that you'll see many New Yorkers in this season—but it's her chunky sweater that's caught our eye.
Surreal Life
Schiaparelli, renowned in the 1930s for its wildly surrealist designs, has been brought back to vivid life by the Texan designer Daniel Roseberry, who tells Jordan Roth how he’s bringing haute couture into the 21st century—and causing a revolution on the red carpet.
With the First Lots From His New Auction House, Pharrell Williams Heads Down Fashion Memory Lane
On the fifth floor of a nondescript building in SoHo, Pharrell Williams opened up his archives. Filling the softly lit, purple-carpeted space—which was open to the public, by appointment, this past weekend—were people diligently arranging items in glass vitrines atop tall columns and the smell of fresh espresso.
Runway, Red Carpet And Beyond
Edward Enninful, Editor in Chief of British Vogue talks to Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Valentino about his career defining moments, show stopping hits, and the importance of pushing boundaries to create a better, more inclusive fashion industry.
Lensing Change
Watch the trailblazing London-born photographer Nadine Ijewere talk to British Vogue contributing fashion director and collaborator Kate Phelan about her career highlights to date, and the importance of challenging normalised beauty standards within the fashion industry.
A Pop And Fashion Sensation
Edward Enninful, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue, discusses star power with musician Dua Lipa: from what it takes to tour to what to wear on stage—and the process and collaboration it takes to get there.
Everybody, Everybody
The expansiveness of gender in recent years—and the joy and freedom that has come from that—has been something to celebrate. And jewelry has certainly played a part in that narrative, from the street to the runway to the red carpet. Jean Kee, John Hardy’s creative director, and photographer Hunter Abrams discuss with Vogue’s Christian Allaire how our desire to adorn knows no boundaries.
Getting Cozy
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has recently turned her love for cashmere into her very own brand. Vogue’s Gabriella Karefa-Johnson talks with Hadid about the launch of Guest In Residence.
Beauty Counter Culture
Michelle Pfeiffer’s perfume house, Henry Rose, prioritizes transparency and clean ingredients, while Stella McCartney has long stood for sustainability in absolutely everything she does, including her new skincare line. They chat with Celia Ellenberg about safety, recyclability, mindfulness, and intentionality in beauty—and beyond.
How to Cut and Style Your Bangs Like Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway sure does give good fringe, doesn’t she? Whether full, to the side, wispy, or in curtain form, the girl has bangs down to a tee. After showing off a ’60s bouffant that paid homage to Jean Shrimpton last week, Hathaway made her full fringe a focal point at an event in Los Angeles earlier this week.
Living La Vida Pucci
Before Camille Miceli arrived at Pucci, she was making moves behind the scenes everywhere from Louis Vuitton to Christian Dior. Now the Parisian has relocated to Milan, where she’s putting—as she tells Lisa Aiken—a whole new swirl on one of fashion’s most storied houses.
Out Of This World
Pharrell Williams—Grammy award winning musician, Academy Award-nominated musician and filmmaker, designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist —is a 21st-century renaissance man. His latest venture: A global auction house called Joopiter. In conversation with gallerist Nicola Vassell, he discusses the art of dealing, collecting—and representing.
The New Menswear Label Le PÈRE Is Reimagining the Fashion Collaborations Model
How many times a week do you find a cool visual artist on Instagram, “save” their work in the app, and move along to never revisit them again? Le PÈRE, a burgeoning menswear label out of Brooklyn, is looking to change that. Dreamt up by a team...
