Paris Jackson's Completely Shredded Dress Was Designed to Turn Every Head
Paris Jackson is taking the granny chic trend to a whole new level at Paris Fashion Week. The famous daughter of Michael Jackson turned heads at the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in France while wearing a floral crocheted sweater dress with distressed yarn strands hanging artfully from the mini number. The model and actress shared an Instagram Reel showing off her playful personality and fun fashion week look. She paired camel-colored, calf-length wedge booties and a sparkling burgundy purse with her multi-colored distressed dress, matching her edgy winged eyeshadow to the emerald green in her outfit. Her blonde tresses were...
Amal Clooney Delivers Another Vintage Masterclass on the Red Carpet
Amal Clooney has delivered a series of stand-out vintage moments over the years, and last night was no different. Joining husband George at the LA premiere of Ticket To Paradise, the human rights barrister opted for a red printed Alexander McQueen dress from spring 2003—adding another piece of fashion history to her vast collection.
Meghan Markle Shows a New Side of Her Style in Her Latest Cover
Meghan Markle is showing a different side of her style. The Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of Variety on Oct. 19, in which she reflects on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth and her time in Hollywood. As Markle shares more of her personal life and perspectives since stepping away from her royal duties, it seems she's doing the same with her fashion. Photographed by Ramona Rosales at San Ysidro Ranch, the ethereal cover shoot shows Markle in a series of vibrant colors and prints — a departure from her typical neutral palette.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Jaden Smith Wins Fashion Week in a Mirrored Crop Top at Louis Vuitton
That's a wrap on Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, Fashion Month overall. Louis Vuitton closed out PFW with a show full of signature house codes and quite the stylish front row. Guests and Louis Vuitton ambassadors — like YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain, "Wicked"'s Cynthia Erivo, "House of the Dragon" breakout star Milly Alcock, and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas — took their seats as dresses, coats, and tailored sets hit the runway.
Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'
"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Meghan Markle Poses in Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera for Variety Cover Story and Talks Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Returning to Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, graced the cover of the latest issue of Variety in a gold necklace and black dress with a low neckline. One of Markle’s most notable images from the full editorial spread, which debuted on Wednesday, included a white and pink floral-print gown from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 collection. The silhouette incorporated a high-low skirt, balloon sleeves and a pleated bodice.
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Kate Hudson Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Fiance Danny Fujikawa at ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Pics
Happy couple alert! Kate Hudson looked gorgeous in a plunging gown with no bra while making a rare red carpet appearance with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, during the premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Sunday, October 16. The actress, 43, wore a chocolate...
Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
PopSugar
I Tried the Olivia Wilde Salad Recipe At the Center of the Wilde-Sudeikis-Styles Love Triangle
Did Olivia Wilde fire Shia Labeouf? Is there beef between her and Florence Pugh? Was Harry Styles paid three times more than his costar just because he's dating the film's director? The drama surrounding "Don't Worry Darling" left fans with many questions for Olivia Wilde. And though she's since shut down rumors about the movie, the line of questioning about her personal life isn't quite over. Now fans want to know what was in a certain salad she made for Harry Styles.
Anne Hathaway reflects on the 'hate' she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an "opportunity" to learn.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
I Am Now Officially Convinced Kaia Gerber Is A Literal Clone Of Cindy Crawford, And Not Just A Normal Baby She Gave Birth To
"Resemblance" is an understatement.
Janet Jackson Masters Power Suiting in Cutout Jacket & 6-Inch Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Janet Jackson sat front row at the Alexander McQueen spring 2023 fashion show in London, this morning. The singer looked sharp in a power suit and platform boots. Jackson wore a crisp white button-down shirt with the collar laying flat on the hems of the suit’s lining. The suit jacket had a similar design to a pea coat as there were four buttons across the middle of her waist. The sleeve of the jacket had an acute detailing shaped like a rip. Matching the jacket, Jackson slipped into a pair of straight-legged pants that had lining detail on the side.
Hypebae
JW Anderson Launches 'Carrie' Capsule Collection Just in Time for Halloween
JW Anderson and MGM have announced the release of a new womenswear capsule collection, inspired by the 1976 horror film, Carrie. An adaptation of Steven King’s novel, the film was directed by Brian De Palma and saw creative director Jonathan Anderson inspired by the protagonist, Carrie White, who takes revenge on her high-school bullies through psychic powers.
Kate Middleton Suits Up in $40 Zara Blazer & Hidden Heels for World Mental Health Day
Kate Middleton was sharply — and affordably — outfitted for World Mental Health Day. Sitting down with BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat team for an interview with Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore an ivory Zara blazer. Her $40 long-sleeved style — on sale from $80 — featured a lapel-less silhouette, as well as front welts and a metal hook clasp. Completing her ensemble was a cream blouse and black trousers. Finishing the royal’s outfit was a gold $260 Laura Lombardi necklace with a link chain and heart pendant, as well as Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Navy Romper & Thom Browne Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with George Clooney
Julia Roberts looked sophisticatedly chic as she visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday night. The actress was joined by her longtime friend and co-worker George Clooney as they talked about their friendship that started on the set of “Ocean’s Eleven”, their new movie “Ticket To Paradise”, and shooting in Australia.
Vogue Magazine
