‘Cold Justice’ Investigation Into North Dakota Murder Helps Lead To An Arrest Years Later
Who fatally stabbed 18-year-old North Dakota college student Anita Knutson in June 2007?. On “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Steve Spingola took a deep dive into the homicide in the series’ 100th episode. Fifteen years after the slaying, they were able to help the Minot Police Department make an arrest.
North Dakota Police Still Searching For Convicted Criminal Accused Of Domestic Violence & Attempted Murder
Police in North Dakota are reportedly still searching for a man who fled the scene after police responded to a domestic violence call, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The shocking incident took place in Williston, North Dakota on Thursday.According to a police video from Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, and since obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. and two unidentified accomplices were involved in a suspected case of domestic violence.But when Williston police responded to the report on Thursday morning, Higdon reportedly fled the scene on foot.Despite a multi-agency manhunt that has stretched beyond the scope of the Williston...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Charges: Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper had BAC nearly triple the legal limit
RICE, Minn. -- A driver's BAC was allegedly nearly three times the legal limit when he hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car Thursday night, injuring a trooper.Minnesota State Patrol says Trevor Reiter, 22, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County near Rice around 10:45 p.m.A state trooper in a squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights and sirens activated and tried to stop Reiter three times.Troopers say they deployed stop sticks which helped reduce the car's speed, but Reiter's car kept traveling at approximately 35-45 mph until it hit the squad car head-on.The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Benton County Court says the injured officer feels stiff and sore but was released from the hospital.The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble walking. He took a preliminary breath test that read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08. Officers arrested Reiter and transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Reiter is charged with criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while impaired.The crash is under investigation.
Four Cheyenne men sentenced in federal court
CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming. Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. ...
Judge grants temporary restraining order against Yellowstone County
A Yellowstone County District Court judge has granted a temporary restraining order against the state’s largest county after a Billings lawyer alleged in court filings that two of the three county commissioners worked illegally to steer a plan to privatize the management of the Metra, the largest entertainment venue in the area. Yellowstone County District […] The post Judge grants temporary restraining order against Yellowstone County appeared first on Daily Montanan.
