Mavericks to sign Facundo Campazzo

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - At last, the Mavericks have finally decided to fill the vacant spot on their 15-man roster, as the team has agreed to sign free-agent point guard Facundo Campazzo to a contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday.

Terms of the deal are unknown. But the 31 year old is expected to receive a one-year contract.

Campazzo was seen by media members at the team's practice facility on Monday, but the organization wasn't ready to make a formal announcement that he'd join the team.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd said the Argentinian point guard is scheduled to undergo a physical and the team could make a formal announcement on Tuesday.

﻿“He’s walking around, so we’ll see what’s happening,” Kidd said, via the Dallas Morning News . “Hopefully we’ll have something tomorrow."

Campazzo, a former teammate of Luka Doncic's at Real Madrid, shot 37.2% from the floor with the Denver Nuggets in his first two NBA seasons. His addition gives the Mavs roster another much-needed ball handler.

Campazzo averaged 5.1 points, 3.4 assists and 18.2 minutes last season.