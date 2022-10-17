ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
BBC

Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears

Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
Life and Style Weekly

Actress Angela Lansbury Dies at 96: See Statement from Family After Her Death

Saying goodbye to a legend. Hollywood icon Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96 on Tuesday, October 11, her family confirmed in a statement to Closer. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the statement read. “In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
pethelpful.com

31-Year-Old Cockatoo's Love for New Rescue Mom Is Absolutely Beautiful

The life of a rescue pet is extremely stressful and frightening, even when they've spent their beginning years surrounded by love, too. It may sound like a contradicting situation, but it's exactly what happened to Izzy the cockatoo when she fell into the care of @gabbynikolle. The animal rescuer is no stranger to birds like Izzy, and the two have been bonding like crazy since they met.
pethelpful.com

Kind Dachshund Insists That His Teddy Bear Eats Before He Does

Dogs are oh-so-thoughtful to those they love--most of the time, anyways--but Gideon the Dachshund takes that sweetness to a whole new level. Even his favorite teddy bear toy feels the love! We can tell that Gideon adores the plushie by the way he cares for it as he would for a baby, and it has us positively smitten.
pethelpful.com

Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker

Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Sassy Reaction to Dad Meeting Foster Dog Is Priceless

Despite the fact that dogs are pack-oriented animals, they don't always enjoy adding a second dog to the family dynamic. They can be protective of their owners and aren't always willing to share the attention. This is the thought process one pup had after seeing her dad spending time with a friend's foster dog.
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Belts Out Disney Tune So Well, You’re Going to Weep

As parents, from the time our kids are little, we try to guess what their interests, talents, and even future jobs might be. Of course, that's all up to our kids themselves, but it's fun to spot their strengths as they get older and share more of their personality with us. And some parents even get to discover a natural talent their child has, which is the best.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Precious Reaction to Spotting His 85-Year-Old Bestie Warms Our Hearts

TikTok user @chum.bucket51 was filming what she thought was going to be a coffee review in the car with her dog, but instead, she captured what might be one of the most precious videos we've ever seen. In the video, her dog was sitting in the backseat, as he's done...

Comments / 0

Community Policy