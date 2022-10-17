Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Dashboard Portrays SDOH Factors Affecting Children With Severe Asthma
The researchers said the index has the potential to help other organizations identify and assist populations with poverty and poor health. A recent pilot program in an emergency department in California showed how a dashboard can help identify patients—in this case, children with severe asthma—who need additional services due to poor social determinants of health (SDOH).
Dr Neil Gross: QOL Improvement Likely Following Treatment With Cemiplimab for cSCC
Patients may be able to forgo radiation following use of cemiplimab to treat their resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), as it is likely to demonstrate significant improvement in quality of life (QOL) for patients and enable less invasive surgeries, noted Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The Promise of Telehealth—a Cautionary Tale
Implications of Telehealth Use on the Future of Oncology Care. Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of a 2-part series on the rise of telehealth during COVID-19 and its implications. Part I appeared on ajmc.com on September 15, 2022. See https://bit.ly/3R3fMaV. Optimizing telehealth post COVID-19 will be a...
Can a Digital Exercise Benefit Patients With Multiple Myeloma?
Although exercise during cancer treatment is encouraged, multiple myeloma can present special challenges, since there is an increased risk of bone fractures, pain, and other deformities. In recent years, much attention has been paid to more holistic treatment for patients with cancer. Focusing on nutrition, spiritual care, and maintenance of...
New Index Aims to Help Clinicians Gauge Severity of EoE Cases
The index for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) was crafted based on a literature review by a multidisciplinary team of experts. A multidisciplinary team of adult and pediatric eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) experts has unveiled a new scoring system they say will make it easier for clinicians to guide patient treatment in a meaningful and consistent way.
Black Patients’ Uptake of Advanced HF Treatments Falls Behind That of White Patients
Despite known racial disparities in access to advanced heart failure (HF) treatments, the reasons for this continue to require further exploration. In this new study, investigators searched for associations between ventricular assist device use and heart transplant and race (Black or White). In a new study that investigated potential racial...
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Appears Effective in Patients With Adverse Childhood Experiences
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation offers an alternative solution that may be effective for treating depression in patients with adverse childhood experiences. A retrospective analysis conducted at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto evaluated the efficacy of high-frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) for depression. The results, published in the Journal of Affective Diseases, suggest that rTMS may be effective in treating depression in patients with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs).
Wither the RO Model: Focusing on Access to Spread the Value of Radiation Therapy
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) has long advocated for an alternative payment model (APM) that recognizes the high-value care that radiation oncology provides to patients with cancer, and the society will continue to do so despite the indefinite delay of Medicare’s Radiation Oncology (RO) Model announced in August.
At Last, Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
After spending more than 3 decades as a hematology/oncology researcher and physician, it is invigorating to be living in and working through a “golden age” in cancer research. The past 50 years have seen extraordinary strides in oncology treatment, leading to significant advances in patients’ outlook and quality...
Neil Minkoff, MD, Contributor and Friend to AJMC®
Along with so many in the field of managed care, the team at The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) was saddened to learn of the loss of our friend Neil Minkoff, MD, on May 4, 2022. For more than a decade, Dr Minkoff brought his knowledge and energy to a host of projects, the scope of which grew in diversity and complexity as our brand expanded into new areas. As AJMC® grew, so did Dr Minkoff’s role with us—he served as a writer, on-air host, trainer, and sounding board for ideas.
Minnesota Oncology Leaders, Partners Find Value in Putting Patients First
Evidence-Based Oncology, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 7. Coverage from the Minnesota meeting of the Institute for Value-Based Medicine, chaired by Rajini Katipamula-Malisetti, MD, vice president of medical oncology at Minnesota Oncology. How do we define value in cancer care?. For Krista Olsen, MD, and Justina Lehman-Lane, DNP, CNP, it...
What We’re Reading: Pediatric Vaccine Schedule Updated; Workplace Toll on Health; Drugmakers Lobby Against IRA Impact
CDC advisory group votes to add COVID-19 vaccines to the pediatric immunization schedule; a new report says workplaces can be hazardous to the mental and physical health of Americans; drug makers are lobbying to ease the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. CDC Advisory Group Votes to Add COVID-19 to...
Neurofibromatosis Type 1 Linked to Greater Skin Cancer Risk
The risks of 4 types of skin cancers were investigated among patients who have neurofibromatosis type 1, a multisystem autosomal dominant genetic syndrome characterized by loss of neurofibromin. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), keratinocyte carcinoma, and melanoma risks were found to be higher among a group of...
Lessons From the Pandemic to Scale Cancer Care Innovation
Evidence-Based Oncology, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 7. Coverage from the New York City presentation of the Institute for Value-Based Medicine, co-chaired by Emeline Aviki, MD, MBA, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), and Robert Daly, MD, MBA, medical oncologist and lung cancer specialist at MSKCC. Eight days before...
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
Aggregation Lets Independent Practices Compete and Grow
Community oncology faces competitive headwinds but a recent case study involving Alliance Cancer Specialists, a group practice in The US Oncology Network in the Philadelphia area, showed the benefits of collaboration for oncologists. The case study1 outlines how independent practices were competing individually against large academic institutions in the area....
Racial Disparities Correlate With COVID-19 Outcomes in People With SLE
Blacks and Hispanics with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are more than twice as likely to have severe outcomes from COVID-19 compared with White patients with SLE, a new study has found. Black and Hispanic Americans with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who more often receive a COVID-19 diagnosis tend to have...
Advances in Cancer Care Demand Access for All, City of Hope Leaders Say
Evidence-Based Oncology, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 7. Coverage from the Irvine, California, meeting of the Institute for Value-Based Medicine, chaired by Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president for government affairs at City of Hope and chief clinical advisor, AccessHope. The scientific advances of the past generation in cancer care are...
2020's Tragedies Propel Student to Examine Race-Based Medical Bias
A medical student at the University of Kansas discusses a research project she started in her first year of school—2020—looking at whether a racial bias in pulse oximetry was present in patients with acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. Julia Balmaceda began her medical education at the University of Kansas...
Study Finds Links Between Alcohol Consumption and Smoking in Adolescence and Later Mood Disorders
While links between adolescent coffee habits in adolescents and mood disorders in adulthood were not seen, researchers did find evidence for later health issues related to smoking and alcohol. A large Finnish study sought to determine if there were any links to adulthood mood disorders and teenage drinking, smoking, and...
