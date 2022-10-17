Along with so many in the field of managed care, the team at The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) was saddened to learn of the loss of our friend Neil Minkoff, MD, on May 4, 2022. For more than a decade, Dr Minkoff brought his knowledge and energy to a host of projects, the scope of which grew in diversity and complexity as our brand expanded into new areas. As AJMC® grew, so did Dr Minkoff’s role with us—he served as a writer, on-air host, trainer, and sounding board for ideas.

