Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Campbell County Conservation District Board Candidate Questionnaire: B.J. Clark
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Campbell County House District 53 Representative Candidate Questionnaire: Larry Williamson
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
county17.com
Committee decides to stop holding Donkey Creek Festival
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Donkey Creek Festival Committee announced Wednesday that it’s decided to stop holding the free festival that featured local and regional musicians. “It is with great sorrow that the Donkey Creek Festival Committee has made the decision to suspend the annual Donkey Creek Festival indefinitely,” the committee said in a statement. “The Donkey Creek Festive is a non-profit organization. Due to a shortage in funding and the lack of planning board volunteers, it is not feasible for the Donkey Creek Festival to continue.”
county17.com
City passes ordinance amending shoplifting penalties
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An ordinance adding jail time as a potential punishment for repeat shoplifting offenders has passed its third and final reading by the Gillette City Council. Passed with a unanimous vote during the council’s Oct. 18 meeting, the ordinance gives the Municipal Court authority to sentence individuals...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/19/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Oct. 19:. 10:56 a.m. to Wenger Drive for a citizen assist. 12:23 p.m. to Dakota Street for an emergency medical response. 1:41 p.m. to Elk Creek Road for a one vehicle rollover. 2:12 p.m....
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (10/10/22–10/16/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell first responders to hold public safety events Oct. 29
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County first responders will hold a trio of public safety events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot of Campbell County Public Health, 2301 S. 4-J Road. Prevent drug abuse and theft. To help prevent pill abuse and theft, residents...
county17.com
PHOTOS: Halloween haunts of Campbell County
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As Halloween approaches, many Campbell County residents have begun decorating their homes. Here are the responses County 17 received after putting out a call for Halloween outdoors decorations!. Dallas Price’s home, Mahogany Circle, Gillette. Photos by Dallas Price. Robert Proffitt, Dallas’ father, made the tombstones....
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 18, Saunders Boulevard, GPD. Officers ticketed two 14-year-old boys for assault...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Obituary: Joe M. Erdoiza
Joe M. Erdoiza: March 4, 1947 – October 10, 2022. Funeral service for Joe Erdoiza will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel; interment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
county17.com
PHOTOS: No one hurt in WY DOT truck fire on I-90
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Transportation truck caught on fire this evening on Interstate 90, about 10 miles west of Gillette. Wyoming DOT reported the fire in a 5:56 p.m. tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the right lane for westbound traffic was blocked at milepost 116, notifying motorists to expect delays.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Above average temperatures to continue through Saturday; Red Flag Warning in effect today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today will be the warmest day of a weather pattern that’s brought above average temperatures, which are expected to continue into this weekend just ahead of possible snow Sunday. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is forecasting a sunny day with a...
Comments / 0