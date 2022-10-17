Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Corewell Health South hosts event focused on impacts of housing on health October 27
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Corewell Health South, formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland, will host a speaker series event focused on the connection between housing and health on October 27 at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center. The free event, "Health, Housing and Healing" will be held online and in person from...
WNDU
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity partner for affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County. Habitat said roughly 14,000 families in the county are overpaying in rent, and want to become...
WNDU
Beacon Health System breaks ground on new patient tower
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been an anchor institution in South Bend for generations. Now Memorial Hospital is preparing to serve future generations. Ceremonies on Tuesday marked the start of construction on a $232 million dollar patient tower. South Bend’s mayor and hospital personnel donned hardhats, grabbed shovels,...
WNDU
New VA outpatient clinic opens in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic is now open. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday. The new clinic is at the corner of Mall Drive and Fairplain Drive in Benton Township, across from Lowe’s. The clinic is...
abc57.com
Applications open for Quality Improvement Grants for early childhood providers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's Quality Improvement Grant program, which provides funding to early childhood providers in South Bend. Grants between $500 to $15,000 will be offered to eligible early childhood care and education programs who apply online. Eligible programs include those located in...
WNDU
Upcoming online discussion on ‘Ox Creek Improvement Project’
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, Berrien County residents are invited to participate in an online seminar to learn how the county is cleaning up its waterways!. Andrew’s University will be hosting an “Environmental Fridays” seminar to look at the Ox Creek Improvement Project on Zoom.
WNDU
Notre Dame Football and Under Armor team up to support local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Cleats for a Cause” is a brand-new initiative for Notre Dame Football, in partnership with Under Armour. The partnership will help them to raise money and support for local non-profit organizations. “You know our guests love watching Notre Dame Football. The team comes...
Bethune Preschoolers Learn STEM through Tree Planting Initiative
Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation’s Bethune Early Childhood Development Center preschoolers spent the day assisting with the tree planting on school grounds. The Pre-K program partnered with The Wetlands Initiative, The Student Conservation Association, The U.S. Forest Service-CommuniTree, Audubon Great Lakes, and Lake County Parks and Recreation to plant dozens of trees in the back and front of the property, which is located at 2367 E. 21st Ave.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
WNDU
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County seeks pet food pantry donations
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is asking you to donate cat food and dog food to its pet food pantry. The pantry is available for Elkhart County residents and provides food for pets to ensure they remain in their homes. Donations can be brought...
Student-run community garden greenhouse unveiled
The Gary Community School Corporation has partnered with GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) to develop a student-run community garden program at West Side Leadership Academy. Recently representatives unveiled a newly erected garden greenhouse, which will help extend the life of the plants and produce students...
max983.net
Plymouth Water Department Employee Recognized
A Plymouth Water Department employee was recognized during last month’s Northwest Indiana District of the American Water Works Association meeting in Wanatah. Utility Superintendent Donnie Davidson says Mike Vollrath received the John N. Hurty award from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for his 25 years of service in the Indiana Water Works industry.
WNDU
Elkhart Common Council passes city’s budget for 2023
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Common Council has voted to approve the city’s budget for 2023. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.” You can read his full statement on the passing of the budget below:. The new budget includes...
WNDU
Marquette Greenway Project still needs funding in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Now to an update on an alternative way to get from Chicago to New Buffalo. The Marquette Greenway is almost fully funded, except for the small portion in Berrien County. That 4-mile stretch that runs from the Indiana State Line to New Buffalo needs just $300,000...
abc57.com
Active shooter hoax triggers real fear among parents
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- A call came in Tuesday to the South Bend Police, claiming an active shooter was at Success Academy off Ardmore Trail. Luckily, police quickly learned the call was fake. But although this threat turned out to be a hoax, the fear the students, staff and parents felt...
abc57.com
St. Joe County Public Library to host free legal information fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The St. Joe County Public Library is set to host a free legal information fair on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event is a partnership with Lawcademy, which aims to provide Michiana residents with information on common legal issues. The half-day info fair starts with...
threeriversnews.com
Fair board attempts to get back on track after manager firing
CENTREVILLE — In what was at times a contentious meeting Friday night, the board of directors of the St. Joseph County Grange Fair attempted to move forward following the firing of now-former Fair Manager Missi Tefft. In a special meeting that saw the fair’s small office space packed in...
WNDU
Muessel Elementary teaches kids to say no to drugs, alcohol for ‘Red Ribbon Week’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Schools across the country are taking part in the annual “Red Ribbon Week.”. Students at Muessel Elementary School in South Bend held a kick-off assembly on Monday!. They were joined by school, city, and community leaders to highlight the importance of saying no to...
WISH-TV
Parents can get up to $1,000 in tutoring grants from new Indiana program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state recently rolled out its new statewide tutoring grant program over the weekend for parents and families. It’s open to all fourth-graders and fifth-graders who qualify for federally subsidized meals and scored below proficiency on both the reading and math portions of the ILearn state test.
