Champaign County, IL

Champaign-Urbana or Urbana-Champaign? Which would you choose?

By Arriana Williams, Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new rivalry in Champaign County: the City of Champaign vs. the City of Urbana.

Visit Champaign County has rolled out a fun competition to end the year and it is centered around a 100-year-old question: should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?”

“We get this question at least once a week,” says Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement for Visit Champaign County. “There seems to be a divide based on whom you ask, so we thought a t-shirt might serve as an informal poll on what the community thinks.”

As a part of their “Chambana Proud” line, Visit Champaign County created t-shirts that announce the wearer’s choice. The t-shirts are nearly identical, but one says “Team Champaign-Urbana” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” Shirt artist Ralph Roether also made sure to include a reference to Wright Street, the University of Illinois street that serves as the cities’ border.

The competition is simply which t-shirt sells more by the end of the year. Mayors Deborah Feinen and Diane Marlin will be competing for a trophy while proceeds from the shirt sales go to the Champaign County History Museum.

“We’re looking at this as a friendly competition and a way to bolster community pride,” said Carly McCrory-McKay, Executive Director of the Champaign County Economic Development Corporation.

Urbana and Champaign Mayors Diane Marlin and Deborah Feinen meet on Wright Street to display the shirts that favor their respective towns (Photos courtesy of Visit Champaign County)

McCrory-McKay added that the idea for the competition was born during the summer after frequent questions on the matter at a “New to CU Mixer” event.

“There’s always a general curiosity from newcomers about the name and history, so Terri and I thought we’d turn this into a fun competition that allows community members to weigh in, raises funds for an important organization, and, most importantly, highlights our spirit of collaboration,” McCrory-McKay said.

Reifsteck offered a prediction on what she thinks will happen:

“I think we will see a lot of people from the university coming and getting them because it’s University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. But you also have a lot of people that live in Champaign that are like, ‘No, it’s Champaign-Urbana,'” Reifsteck said. “So, it’s really going to kind of see what the community is feeling and gauge that temperature.”

Shirts can be purchased at ChambanaProud.com .

