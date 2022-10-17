Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Children’s clothier comes to Woodland Mall
A new children’s clothing retailer opened at Woodland Mall. Carter’s opened its new 3,832-square-foot store Monday, Oct. 17, in the Barnes & Noble wing of Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St. SE in Kentwood. Carter’s is a “one-stop shop for head-to-toe dressing” for babies, toddlers and tweens....
Brewhouse, bank coming to Shops at Centerpoint on 28th Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction has begun on a new restaurant and bank at the entrance to the Shops at Centerpoint shopping center in Grand Rapids. It will be located at 3445 28th St. SE, in the former Toys ‘R’ Us location near East Beltline Avenue SE.
WWMTCw
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
‘Lights on After School’ event coming to West Michigan
An event happening all over the country this week is all about supporting after-school activities for kids.
WWMTCw
Monthly RISE Corp mobile food distribution program returns to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fresh and healthy food is on the way to those in need in Battle Creek. RISE Corp is expected to host their monthly Healthy Food Distribution and Delivery program Wednesday and Thursday. Healthy living: When you eat, not just what you eat, can have impact...
WWMTCw
Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Grand Rapids neighborhood market named sustainable business of the year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — South East Market, a neighborhood grocery store that provides local, sustainably raised meat and poultry as well as produce grown by women and farmers of color, has been named the 2022 West Michigan Sustainable Business of the Year. The store, which was opened in January...
WWMTCw
Michigan's Adventure extends 2023 season, introduces Tricks & Treats Fall Festival
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A spook-tacular season is in the works for Michigan's Adventure next fall. The amusement park, located in Muskegon, Mich., announced it will be extending their season into October next year, and will host its first-ever signature event: Tricks & Treats Fall Festival. Michigan's Adventure: Michigan's Adventure...
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
Trunk Or Treat Events In The Kalamazoo Area
I remember the first time I heard the words trunk-or-treat as a kid, they kind of scared me if I'm being honest. All I could imagine was adults in the back of their cars luring children in with candy. Isn't that the number one scenario they tell children to avoid?
Brutal cold and heavy snow: Here is what forecasters predict for this coming Michigan winter
The first day of winter is still two months away but experts are already forecasting severe cold and above average snowfall for the coming season. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark digs out the information needed to survive another Michigan winter.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome back after-school program for youth
WEST MICHIGAN — After school programs could be a staple in a child's life. In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Lights On Afterschool returned for another years. Kids will have a chance tot help each other with academics, make friends, and enjoy a safe environment after school, according to event organizers.
WWMTCw
Soak up this weekend's 70s with a scenic fall tour through Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If this week were in March, we'd say it's coming in like a lion, and out like a lamb. That's as temperatures go from feeling like freezing with a windswept rain and snow mix to start the week, to feeling like September with the sun-soaked 70s by the weekend.
WWMTCw
Norton Shores man sentenced for selling over $43,000 worth of counterfeit baseball cards
LANSING, Mich. — Bryan Kennert, 57, of Norton Shores was sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling $43,354.94 of antique baseball card packs that he presented as original and unopened, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. The packs were opened with the cards removed, and resealed to look...
Surprise military homecoming at Grand Haven school
A military homecoming surprised two special Robinson elementary students Wednesday who have not seen their father for more than seven months.
WWMTCw
Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years
EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
Comments / 0