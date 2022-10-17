ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Children’s clothier comes to Woodland Mall

A new children’s clothing retailer opened at Woodland Mall. Carter’s opened its new 3,832-square-foot store Monday, Oct. 17, in the Barnes & Noble wing of Woodland Mall, 3195 28th St. SE in Kentwood. Carter’s is a “one-stop shop for head-to-toe dressing” for babies, toddlers and tweens....
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMTCw

Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Trunk Or Treat Events In The Kalamazoo Area

I remember the first time I heard the words trunk-or-treat as a kid, they kind of scared me if I'm being honest. All I could imagine was adults in the back of their cars luring children in with candy. Isn't that the number one scenario they tell children to avoid?
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo, Battle Creek welcome back after-school program for youth

WEST MICHIGAN — After school programs could be a staple in a child's life. In Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, Lights On Afterschool returned for another years. Kids will have a chance tot help each other with academics, make friends, and enjoy a safe environment after school, according to event organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan doctors anticipate worst flu season in years

EAST LANSING, Mich. — There likely is no way around it, but flu season is here. Physicians across the state of Michigan implored patients to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible this year, as the threat of the worst flu season in years looms large. Fever and...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Goog's Pub & Grub announces reopening Oct. 26

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan staple is reopening its doors after 26 months, with a new format. Goog's Pub & Grub in Holland announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that they will open again Oct. 26. We spoke to the restaurant in Dec. 2021, when owner Brad...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy