Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning hot into the weekend, watching rain chances
Temperatures are on a warmer path for a few days. The pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction from the way we started the week. Highs will be in the 80s Friday through Sunday. As the front approaches from the northwest, I would not be shocked if a city or two hits the lower 90s due to compressional warming ahead of the boundary.
Kansas snow crews short handed as winter season approaches
Snow and ice season is approaching, and the Kansas Department of Transportation is planning for the upcoming winter months despite key staff shortages.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: October temperature roller coaster
We have seen a series of downright cold mornings! Most of us were in the 20s and lower 30s to start our Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine out there through the afternoon. Western Kansas begins to warm a bit more than the rest of us as a large storm system from the Great Lakes pulls off to the east. Expect a mix of 60s and 70s this afternoon.
Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
State of Kansas Auctions Bison to Thin the Herd in Central Kansas
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas is selling bison to help preserve a Kansas prairie. The Kansas News Service reports that 80 bison are up for auction next month with many coming from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Cliff Peterson, with the Department of Wildlife...
Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt filled...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mid-October El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO) update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts. A month...
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
Kansas proposes childcare changes to help meet a statewide demand
Kansas Governor Laura and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment today announced proposed changes to childcare regulations, potentially expanding care across the state.
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze
Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
Kansas advance voting begins: How to vote early for 2022 midterm elections
Kansas advance voting for the 2022 midterm election begins Oct. 19, but there’s plenty of other information voters need to know.
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
$341M funding boost given to Kansas hospitals
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas hospitals are set to receive a monetary boost with the enhancement of the Health Care Access Improvement Program (HCAIP). Federal approval has been given to Kansas for HCAIP, meaning that $341 million will be coming to the sunflower state each year when hospitals are financially vulnerable, according to the Office of […]
How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections
This is part three of an eight-part series about elections and voting in Kansas. In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice Winner Announced
TOPEKA, Kan. – After six weeks of competition, the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) on Thursday announced the Terramac Crawler built by Ernest-Spencer is the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice. “The KMC is excited to celebrate the Terramac Crawler as the...
