ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Turning hot into the weekend, watching rain chances

Temperatures are on a warmer path for a few days. The pendulum is swinging in the opposite direction from the way we started the week. Highs will be in the 80s Friday through Sunday. As the front approaches from the northwest, I would not be shocked if a city or two hits the lower 90s due to compressional warming ahead of the boundary.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: October temperature roller coaster

We have seen a series of downright cold mornings! Most of us were in the 20s and lower 30s to start our Wednesday. Expect plenty of sunshine out there through the afternoon. Western Kansas begins to warm a bit more than the rest of us as a large storm system from the Great Lakes pulls off to the east. Expect a mix of 60s and 70s this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansans urged to practice earthquake preparedness during Great Shakeout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been urged to join the Great Shakeout and practice earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20. The Kansas Division of Emergency Management has encouraged all Kansans to join the Great Shakeout at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, wherever they may be. It said the nationwide event is meant for residents to practice their earthquake drills.
TOPEKA, KS
adastraradio.com

State of Kansas Auctions Bison to Thin the Herd in Central Kansas

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KNS) – The state of Kansas is selling bison to help preserve a Kansas prairie. The Kansas News Service reports that 80 bison are up for auction next month with many coming from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in central Kansas. Cliff Peterson, with the Department of Wildlife...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mid-October El Niño – Southern Oscillation (ENSO) update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts. A month...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KLAW 101

When Oklahoma Will Get Its First Freeze

Fall has been both unpredictable and unusual for the last two years. So much so, looking up the almanac averages for first frosts and freezes seem out-of-touch with what could happen next in Oklahoma. Winter came on in the fall of 2020 with fury, dumping plenty of ice on us...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KSNT News

$341M funding boost given to Kansas hospitals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas hospitals are set to receive a monetary boost with the enhancement of the Health Care Access Improvement Program (HCAIP). Federal approval has been given to Kansas for HCAIP, meaning that $341 million will be coming to the sunflower state each year when hospitals are financially vulnerable, according to the Office of […]
KANSAS STATE
klcjournal.com

How a ‘stop the steal’ could roil Kansas elections

This is part three of an eight-part series about elections and voting in Kansas. In 1892, Kansas held a legislative election – and both sides claimed victory. At that point in the state’s history, the two leading contenders for power in Topeka were the Republican and Populist parties – and the competition between them was fierce. “There never was a time after the slavery question was settled, when the crusading spirit was so violent and pronounced,” William Macferran Jr. wrote for the Shawnee County Historical Society in 1952.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice Winner Announced

TOPEKA, Kan. – After six weeks of competition, the Kansas Manufacturing Council (KMC) on Thursday announced the Terramac Crawler built by Ernest-Spencer is the winner of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made In Kansas – People’s Choice. “The KMC is excited to celebrate the Terramac Crawler as the...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy